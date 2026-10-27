The Cleveland Guardians once again have a series of roster decisions to make. That remains true whether there is a lockout or not.

One player in particular who will be in focus all offseason is Steven Kwan. He and the team have not come to terms on any long-term extension and he is entering his final year of arbitration in 2027. After that, he's a free agent.

This leaves the team with several options in terms of what to do with the perennial Gold Glove winner.

Guardians have two logical options with Steven Kwan

One route the team could take is to trade Kwan this offseason. MLB Trade Rumors pegged his arbitration value at $11.3 million for 2027. That is a bargain for a team willing to spend more than the Guardians do on an annual basis.

An offseason trade would also bring back much more value than a midseason deal, making this the first logical option. However, the impending lockout presents a potential caveat to all the trade talk.

"Obviously it hurts. I feel like whenever I talk about postseason, it was '24 because we made to the ALCS and we lost that in 5, and this was the closest I've ever been"



Inside the #Guardians clubhouse with Steven Kwan after Cleveland's loss in the ALCS. Was also asked about… pic.twitter.com/I4aPCGhvvL — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) October 20, 2026

There is the possibility MLB institutes both a salary cap and a salary floor. The latter would ensure teams spend a certain amount each season. Such a floor being put in place would immediately mean the Guardians would have to sign some players to meet the threshold, given the team's frugal ways in 2026. That is where a Kwan extension could come into play just to hit that mark.

The cap and floor are, however, contentious issues among players and owners, so that scenario is not a given.

The simplest plan of all would be to sign Kwan to an extension before the 2027 season begins. His final year of arbitration could be bought out and the player could be rewarded for his years of success.

It all just truly depends on the whims of ownership and how much they are willing to spend. Kwan got off to a horrible start in 2026, but rebounded to finish with a 5.3-bWAR season.

Chase DeLauter, Angel Martinez, and even Petey Halpin are all options in the outfield. DeLauter, of course, is the main piece of that trio. Jo Adell could be another piece as well if the Guardians decide to keep him in town in his final year of arbitration.

Top prospect Ralphy Velazquez can play left field as well, though him ending up at first base seems to be the ideal plan.

Trading Kwan away could bring back a set of elite prospects in return. Yet the Guardians already have a logjam at several positions and Kwan is a proven, reliable talent who is still only 29 years old.

This will be a unique MLB offseason and one that could lead to monumental changes for how the Guardians pay players. That puts the impending Kwan decision potentially in limbo until we all see the final outcome between the players and the owners.