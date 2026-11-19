The Cleveland Guardians just missed out on one of the top free agent starting pitchers on the market, one that could have been a major upgrade to their rotation.

With the news of former Boston Red Sox pitcher Sonny Gray signing with the Minnesota Twins, the Guardians will have to change their plans when it comes to signing free agents this offseason.

Gray, 37-years-old, has been a consistent veteran pitcher throughout the entirety of his career and was rumored to be on Cleveland’s radar. Now, their attention can be turned to other options as well as their farm system in the event one of their prospects could break through in the major's next season.

Here’s how the Guardians can adjust following Gray’s decision to sign elsewhere:

Cleveland can always upgrade from within

Akron catcher Jacob Cozart (17) meets with Akron pitcher Khal Stephen (41) during the home opening day game, April 2, 2026, in Akron, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Earlier this week, the Guardians made a few moves involving a few of their top prospects within their farm system. One of the most important moves that could have a lot of lasting implications for next season was their decision to add RHP Justin Campbell to their 40-man roster.

Campbell, a first-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, has quickly risen through the ranks of Cleveland’s minor league system. He went from High-A ball to Triple-A Columbus over the course of the 2026 season.

A major league debut could be in the works for Campbell at some point early on in 2027 if he can continue to prove himself over the offseason. His season averages included a 2.48 ERA and a WHIP of 1.159 WHIP across his 20 starts.

Another prospect that is likely to be called up at some point in 2027 is RHP Khal Stephen, who was acquired by the Guardians in the Shane Bieber trade.

Stephen has dealt with injuries over the last few years, so Cleveland might play it safe with him. Either way, the Guardians do have a few options involving a few pitching prospects.

Gray wasn’t the only quality option on the market

Sep 19, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Trevor Rogers (28) throws during the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Gray decided to sign elsewhere, there are still plenty of free-agent starting pitchers the Guardians could consider. Of course, this option will be costly and might be out of Cleveland’s price range, but Tarik Skubal leads this year's class.

The Guardians also missed out on Dustin May after he signed with a division rival. However, free agents like Trevor Rogers, Freddy Peralta, and Nick Martinez are still available.

Historically, the Guardians aren’t a heavy-handed team when it comes to spending money on free agents. They always rely on their homegrown talent to compete, which still seems to work year in and year out.

An addition or two to their starting rotation could help significantly in their pursuit for a championship in 2027 and beyond. Their main goal is to make it back to the ALCS, but a World Series appearance is always the endgame for Cleveland as their championship drought continues.