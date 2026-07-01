Top Guardians Prospects Selected to Compete at 2026 All-Star Futures Game

The Cleveland Guardians will have representation at this year's All-Star Futures Game.

Following a remarkable start to the 2026 campaign, prospects Cooper Ingle and Ralphy Velazquez were announced as selections for the Futures Game on Wednesday, July 1. This year's celebration of some of baseball's best youngsters will take place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, with the date set for Sunday, July 12th, at 12:00 p.m. EST.

It will be a seven-inning contest in American League vs. National League format, which was introduced back in 2019, according to MLB's official press release.

The #Guardians have announced that prospects Ralphy Velazquez and Cooper Ingle have been selected to participate in the 2026 All-Star Futures Game Presented by Nike.



This year's event will take place at 12:00 p.m. EST on Sunday, July 12th, at Citizens Bank Park.#GuardsBall — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) July 1, 2026

Fortunately, such a recognition has paid off for many players in seasons past. Roughly 21% of players who compete at the Futures Game have gone on to play in at least one Major League All-Star game, while 86.8% have gone on to at least play in one Major League outing.

Both Ingle and Velazquez have been standing out all season long down in Cleveland's farm system, with Velazquez earning a promotion to Triple-A Columbus and Ingle being given a shot in The Show, recently.

Due to Ingle's call-up, he is ineligible to compete; however, his recognition was still made in the release by MLB.

That means Velazquez will be Cleveland's sole representation, as long as Ingle isn't demoted back down to Columbus.

So far, it looks like the Guardians will continue giving Ingle, the organization's No. 3 prospect, time to develop in the big leagues, with him already appearing in four games and recording 11 at-bats. He currently has one hit, two RBI and three walks drawn.

While he hasn't impressed much yet, he has shown signs that with more experience, he could round out to be a nice middle-of-the-lineup hitter.

The organization's No. 1 prospect according to the pipeline, Velazquez, on the other hand, hasn't reached the highest level of the game just yet.

Across 31 Triple-A outings, he has a .273/.353/.397 slashing line for an OPS of .750. With seven doubles, one triple and two home runs, contributing 10 RBI along the way, he has shown very little dip in production from Double-A.

In Akron at the beginning of the season, the 21-year-old was torching opposing squads. He had smacked nine doubles, three triples and seven home runs for 30 RBI across 36 games. He held a .980 OPS with 22 walks to 31 strikeouts, demonstrating both a keen eye and power at the plate.

Like Ingle obviously did, Velazquez has put his name on the map as a future addition to the Guardians' major league roster.

And with him getting a shot to put his name out on a big stage like All-Star weekend, the rest of the baseball world will get to know just how many gems are in Cleveland's farm system.