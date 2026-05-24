Guardians Score One Run Across 18 Innings, Drop Saturday Night Showing vs. Phillies

Sometimes you get runs, sometimes you don't.

Unfortunately for the Cleveland Guardians, that’s just how baseball goes sometimes.

On Saturday, May 23, the Guardians were shut out 3-0, as they posted a goose egg against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. The loss extended Cleveland’s offensive struggles, as the team has now scored just one run over its last 18 innings.

The only run scored during that span of innings came on Friday in the ninth inning, when Kyle Manzardo pinch-hit and smacked a solo home run that won them the game, 1-0.

When reflecting on the strugglesome outing at the plate, manager Stephen Vogt gave more credit to the incredible pitching from Phillies starter Zack Wheeler. He finished the game with six strikeouts and allowed only two hits and one walk across six innings pitched.

"I thought he [Wheeler] hit the top rail with this four-seam as good as anybody we faced, and that's what he does," Vogt said. "I mean, that's... he's one of the best pitchers in baseball for a reason. I haven't seen someone hit the top rail as well as he did tonight, and obviously enough off speed to keep us off of it, but thought we did a pretty good job laying off of him down below the zone, but he didn't give us anything to hit."

#Guardians manager Stephen Vogt on how well Phillies starter Zack Wheeler pitched on Saturday night:



"I thought he hit the top rail with this four-seam as good as anybody we faced, and that's what he does...I haven't seen someone hit the top rail as well as he did tonight, and… — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) May 24, 2026

After Wheeler kept the Guardians' offense at bay, the bullpen, led by Orion Kerkering and Brad Keller, struck out a combined three batters in the seventh and eighth innings. Then, closer Jhoan Duran gave up just one knock in the ninth but finished the job.

In total, Cleveland finished with a measly three hits and one walk.

Those who reached base were Travis Bazzana, who batted leadoff for the Guardians for the first time this season, Chase DeLauter, Rhys Hoskins and Patrick Bailey.

May 23, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Guardians second baseman Travis Bazzana (37) reacts after popping out during the third inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"That was a good last at-bat," Vogt said about Bazzana. "...I thought we had good at-bats off Wheeler tonight. You know, we made him work, we got his pitch count up, but the big-time pitchers step up and make pitches when they need to."

With such struggles being obvious at the plate over the last two outings, the Guardians will look to make adjustments prior to the series finale.

The two sides are knotted at one in the series, with the finale set for Sunday, May 24, at 1:35 p.m. EST. After that, the Guardians will return home for a three-game series against the Washington Nationals from Progressive Field that begins on Monday.