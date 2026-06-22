Guardians Set to Face Reinforced White Sox Lineup as Kyle Teel Returns From IL

The Cleveland Guardians won't be catching a break anytime soon.

Ahead of the Guardians' weekday series against the Chicago White Sox on the road from Guaranteed Rate Field, the team announced that catcher Kyle Teel would be activated from the 60-day injured list and make his season debut.

The 24-year-old strained his right hamstring while playing with Team Italy in this year's World Baseball Classic, before then hurting his right knee during a rehab assignment.

Before the #Guardians were set to open tonight’s series against the Chicago White Sox, catcher Kyle Teel was reinstated from the 60-day injured list.



The White Sox get a weapon back. #GuardsBall — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) June 22, 2026

It has been a long time coming for the talented backstop, but fortunately, the major league squad has been holding down the fort. Trailing the Guardians by a single game, the White Sox currently own a 39-37 record on the year.

The Guardians, who have been fighting to stay healthy over the last few weeks, losing José Ramírez, Chase DeLauter and Angél Martínez to injury, will now have to face an already surging White Sox squad with Teel added to the mix.

In his first season of big league action, Teel posted a .273/.375/.411 slashing line for a .786 OPS. He smacked 69 hits, 11 doubles, eight home runs and posted 35 RBI. While his strikeout-to-walk rate wasn't too hot, he made up for it with his ability to hit with power.

Fortunately, across six outings against Cleveland last year, he only recorded three total hits. Only one went for extra bases.

In a corresponding move, freeing up a roster spot, the White Sox optioned catcher Edgar Quero to Triple-A Charlotte. He was okay, but never really got going this season as he batted just .187 across 55 games.

Feb 26, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago White Sox catcher Kyle Teel against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Switching out Teel for Quero is expected to give the White Sox a big boost at the plate, especially as they still await the return of standout power-hitter Munetaki Murakami, who has been injured since late May.

The Guardians are set to throw out Gavin Williams, Parker Messick and Tanner Bibee for the three-game set in Chicago.

Unfortunately for Teel, that is no easy pitching rotation to go up against. Both Williams and Bibee are two strong, experienced arms, while Messick has emerged as one of the American League's top young pitchers. In just a few months time, he could be hoisting an American League Rookie of the Year award or see his name sat dead smack in the middle of the Cy Young conversation.

The Guardians and White Sox will kickoff the series on Monday, June 22, at 7:40 p.m. EST. All eyes will be on Teel's return to the diamond.