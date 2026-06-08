Guardians Top Prospect Impresses in Sunday Triple-A Outing, Displays Clutch Genes

Ralphy Velazquez's path to The Show is beginning to speed up.

On Sunday, June 7, the Cleveland Guardians' Triple-A affiliate, the Columbus Clippers, defeated the Omaha Storm Chasers 9-8. For the first time since his promotion, MLB's top first base prospect, Ralphy Velazquez, went deep for Columbus, launching a sixth-inning home run with the Clippers trailing 8-2.

The blast, which came off a first-pitch sinker, was Velazquez's eighth home run of the season and helped spark the comeback that ultimately carried Columbus to victory.

Later in Sunday's game, he smacked a knock right down the heart of the field to bring in a runner from third to produce a walk-off win, 9-8. He finished the game going 2-for-5 with two RBI and one run scored.

Ralphy Velazquez blasts his 8th homer of the year, and first for the Triple-A @CLBClippers 🚀



The @CleGuardians’ No. 2 prospect sports a .913 OPS this season: pic.twitter.com/KgjoMzeOo3 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 7, 2026

Such efforts from Velazquez shouldn't be surprising, but he has gone through some dry spells at the plate since being promoted to Triple-A. In the Clippers' last two games of May and first of June, he went 0-for-13 with seven strikeouts.

But while that may cause some prospects to instantly begin spiraling, Velazquez's maturity and composure was shown in the next four outings.

He has gone 5-for-15 with two doubles, one triple and one home run for two RBI. He has also crossed home plate four times. However, the glaring improvement has been in his strikeout numbers, where he's been sent down just four times in four games.

RALPHY VELAZQUEZ WALKS IT OFF FOR THE @CLBClippers! pic.twitter.com/UOaCBUwmFU — GuardsInsider (@GuardsInsider) June 7, 2026

The former first-round selection in the 2023 MLB June Amateur Draft has been showcasing the natural power that has always made him so highly touted.

Across his four-year minor league career, he is now up to a whopping 68 doubles, 14 triples and 43 home runs, contributing 187 RBI. His career slugging percentage also sits at a near-.500 mark, helping his OPS come in at .821.

While the major league roster has seen big-time growth from Kyle Manzardo over the last month, helping him hold onto his job as the Guardians' starting first baseman. That puts a roadblock in Velazquez's path to playing at Progressive Field, but the organization has begun trying to flex his defensive capabilities to get more playing time.

Last weekend, Guardians President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti shared that the Clippers have explored playing him in the outfield. This will allow him to be more dynamic, especially as he hunts for time in the big leagues.

"I'm not sure more and more, but we want to keep that as an option," Antonetti said when asked about the future of Velazquez in left field. "Again, we've seen that the more positions guys can play, capable, the more chances they have to impact us up here. So we just don't know where those opportunities are going to come from, so we try to help guys play a number of positions in Triple-A and prepare for that.

With his power being unlocked in Triple-A and his defensive assignments becoming more flexible, Velazquez is making a real case for a late-season appearance with the big league squad.

If Cleveland needs a bit more power for the postseason, like they did last season with Chase Delauter, Velazquez could make his debut in 2026.