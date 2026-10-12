Guardians Turning To This Pitcher To Start ALCS Could Be a Questionable Decision

The Cleveland Guardians are onto the American League Championship Series.

Producing one of the most memorable comebacks in recent memory, the Guardians took three straight games from the in-division Chicago White Sox to win the AL Division Series, 3-2.

Now, the focus shifts to the Tampa Bay Rays, whom the Guardians will face on the road in St. Petersburg, Fla., in the series opener.

The Guardians have officially named their starter for such a contest, turning to trade deadline acquisition, left-handed pitcher Foster Grifflin.

"Got the news about 10 minutes ago," he said on Sunday afternoon. "I mean, it is a huge honor."

Oct 7, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Foster Griffin (22) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox in game three of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But is this a good decision? Will Griffin deliver when the Guardians need him the most?

After all, Parker Messick, one of the team's best arms this season, hasn't pitched since last Thursday. Joey Cantillo, who has been hot as of late, has also pitched just 1.2 innings.

Manager Stephen Vogt certainly thinks Griffin is the best option, though.

"With the way Foster is throwing the ball the last couple of times, and where the bullpen is at right now, we feel like Foster has the ability to get us deep into the game tomorrow," he said.

While Griffin's first few weeks in Cleveland didn't go the way he, and many others, had hoped they would, the 31-year-old has flashed his experience in the postseason. He is commanding on the mound, routinely sending down batters left and right. But the most obvious part of his game that is showing so far is his confidence.

In the heat of the moment, with guys on base or a prominent batter at the plate, he doesn't waver at all.

He was given the ball with the Guardians trailing the White Sox 1-0 in the first frame of Game 3. With the season on the line, Griffin was electric, going on to pitch through 2.1 innings with seven total strikeouts recorded.

He practically saved the game for the Guardians, as Vogt would go on to say that everyone should "tip your cap" to him.

Griffin credited his ability to remain confident and composed under the bright lights to his journey in the game. He hasn't always been an All-Star arm, having to work his way back to the States after spending time overseas.

Aug 23, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Foster Griffin (22) pitches in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The ups and downs and everywhere I've been in my career, minor leagues, Japan, big leagues," he said following the Game 3 win. "I feel like it kind of prepared me for that moment to not let the game speed up on me."

Fortunately, while many of the Guardians' arms are relatively taxed from the long-winded ALDS, he hasn't pitched since last Wednesday, so he should be energized and ready to go for Game 1 of the ALCS.

"I think that [ALDS Series] gave us a lot of belief that we can do this," Griffin said. "We can keep moving forward. We can beat the good team. We can win the tight game, especially late.

"So, I think we have a lot of good momentum moving into this series."

With Griffin on the bump, first pitch between the Guardians and Rays is set for 8:00 p.m. EST from Tropicana Field.