What Travis Kelce Had To Say About Guardians Following ALDS Win Over White Sox

Travis Kelce believes the Cleveland Guardians aren't done yet.

"The energy in Cleveland is electric right now," he said. "Shout out to everybody. Go Guards, baby, Go Guards!"

After dropping Games 1 and 2 of the American League Division Series, the Guardians had to rally to win the next three straight to pull off the comeback and punch a ticket to the AL Championship Series.

And on Saturday, Oct. 10, with Kelce in attendance, the Guardians defeated the Chicago White Sox 2-0 in Game 5 to complete a reverse sweep in a hard-fought ALDS. Future Hall of Fame third baseman José Ramírez and starting pitcher Gavin Williams led the charge, delivering unforgettable performances to propel the Guardians to a victory at home.

Kelce, who is now a minority owner in the franchise, stated postgame that he is ready to keep cheering for the Guardians as they look to make a run in the ALCS.

"The ALCS is ours baby, I can feel it," he said.

Travis Kelce is ready to keep cheering on the #Guardians as they head to the ALCS.



"The ALCS is ours baby. I can feel it. The energy in Cleveland(!) is electric right now. Shout out to everybody. Go Guards, baby, go Guards." pic.twitter.com/nOXzjhv1vI — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 11, 2026

The Guardians certainly look the part in the last few games, helping increase the legitimacy behind Kelce's sentiment.

While Games 1 and 2 of the series were downright disappointing, the offense turned things around in the last three games with the help of Ramírez. He produced two home runs and seven RBI, including a remarkable two-run blast off White Sox pitcher Sean Burke that would end up being the difference-maker in Game 5.

“It was [more than a moment money could buy],” Kelce said in an article done by MLB.com, “one of the coolest moments of my life.”

Combined, the offense scored 20 runs in Games 3, 4 and 5.

The pitching also played a major role in the team's success.

Across the last three games, they gave up just 10 runs, with a shutout and a record-setting 21 strikeouts stealing the show in Game 5.

🚨 WILD BUT TRUE:



The Guardians now own the TOP TWO strikeout performances in a 9-inning MLB postseason game, BOTH in the same series!



Guardians (2026 ALDS Game 5) - 21

Guardians (2026 ALDS Game 3) - 19



INSANE. https://t.co/de8lJYr6Af pic.twitter.com/WtHWWfjVTY — Novig (@Novig) October 11, 2026

With such success being found, especially as of late, it's hard to knock Kelce for his unwavering confidence in the Guardians' ability to go and play competitive baseball in the ALCS. The Tampa Bay Rays are a really strong side, but as the Guardians have shown, they can put their head down and grind.

“This team has camaraderie,” Kelce continued Saturday night. “You can see how much energy they have for each other, how much love they have for each other. And that’s hard to beat..."

The love for Cleveland has always been there for Kelce, as when he officially became a minority owner, he made sure to make it known that the city is special to him.

“I say it all the time: I’m a kid from the Heights living the dream," he said. "I credit every good thing in my life to Cleveland.”

Donovan Mitchell and Travis Kelce showed up to support the Guardians at Progressive Field ⚾️



🎥 gabb goudy Alisson Toro-Lagos pic.twitter.com/Gr674rC9tN — I'm From Cleveland (@ImFromCle) October 11, 2026

The Guardians, led by that same love for the city, fanbase and teammates they play alongside every day, will look to make a run to the World Series starting on Monday, Oct. 12.

From Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., the Guardians and Rays will clash at 8:00 p.m. EST.

And there's almost no shadow of a doubt that Kelce will be watching, hoping that the Guardians can steal Game 1 and begin the series on the right foot.