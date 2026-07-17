Guardians Utility Undergoes Surgery After Brutal Leg Injury

The Cleveland Guardians avoided injuries for many of the early months this season.

But after summer rolled around and the workload ramped up, players started dropping.

On Saturday, June 13, the major league squad lost three players in one game, with Chase DeLauter, Angel Martinez and Jose Ramirez all going down with injuries. And mixed in throughout the last few weeks, injured-list stints were picked up by Erik Sabrowski, Tim Herrin, prospects Khal Stephen and Justin Campbell, and a couple of others.

Now, another player has been added to the list as Triple-A utility CJ Kayfus was confirmed to be out until Spring Training 2027.

The 24-year-old sustained a right ankle injury while sliding into second base during an outing against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. The slide, which was relatively routine, resulted in him fracturing his fibula, along with a syndesmotic ligament injury.

Cleveland #Guardians 24yr old (1B/OF) CJ Kayfus left today's game for Columbus in the 7th inning with a lower leg injury.



Prayers nothing serious for Kayfus. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/5OGdSLmfHz — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) July 12, 2026

The Guardians released a detailed report on the medical processes that followed.

"Subsequent evaluation and imaging confirmed a fibular fracture along with a syndesmotic (ligament) injury," wrote the press release. "Cleveland Clinic foot and ankle specialist Dr. Mark Berkowitz performed surgery today to stabilize both the fracture and the syndesmosis. CJ is expected to make a full recovery and return without restrictions in time for Spring Training 2027."

Prior to his injury, Kayfus had been playing with the Columbus Clippers in Triple-A, posting a .240/.352/.353 slashing line for an OPS of .705.

He smacked six doubles, two triples and three home runs for 25 RBI, walking 24 times along the way. While his numbers don't jump off the page, his ability to play first base, left field, right field and serve as a designated hitter has made him incredibly valuable. Across each position combined, he has committed just one error, providing the system with reliability in the field.

Apr 5, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians right fielder CJ Kayfus (2) celebrates his solo home run with designated hitter Chase DeLauter (24) in the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He wasn't able to do enough to carve out a spot in the big leagues, though, being sent down earlier in the year.

Across 25 plate appearances and nine games played, he slashed .182/.280/.364 for an OPS of .644, with four hits and two doubles. He also struck out eight times.

While he was believed to be the Guardians' secondary option at first base heading into the season, the signing of veteran Rhys Hoskins threw a wrench in his path to playing time.

Having a few months to rehab and get back up to speed, Kayfus will look to take back that spot this offseason.