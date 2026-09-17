3 Players the Cleveland Guardians Are Happy Broke Out in 2026

The Cleveland Guardians have had one of those roller coaster seasons filled with ups and downs through its entirety, which is Cleveland baseball at its finest.

Whether it’s the resurgence of Steven Kwan’s bat in the lineup or the uprising of a couple rookies, this team continues to show fight in a wide-open AL Central desperate for a winner.

Out of everything, the main catalyst for Cleveland’s trend of success has truly been the services of a few players who broke out this season. Looking back at last season compared to now, this team and its players have continued to improve, and the future is looking very bright.

If the Guardians want to build on their division lead and have a real shot at earning themselves a first-round bye, they’ll need the continued services of these three breakout players.

Brayan Rocchio

Sep 16, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Brayan Rocchio (4) runs home to score a run on an RBI double by third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) during the sixth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Out of all of the Guardians’ breakout players this season, Rocchio stands out the most as not only the most improved player, but also the most important. His presence in the lineup on a regular basis at shortstop has been so important to Cleveland’s success.

Not to mention, Rocchio has joined some elite company with his four walk off hits this season, bringing his career total up to seven. This is the same number as fellow Guardian Jose Ramirez, and Rocchio hit that total in 1,299 less career games.

Rocchio leads the team in total at bats and has a .248 batting average with 13 home runs. He’s also third on the team in total hits with 126 this season. All of Rocchio’s stats this season are career bests, which speaks to his improvement.

The Guardians will need Rocchio to continue his walk offs and consistent hitting heading into the endgame of this season, and hopefully into the playoffs come October.

Chase DeLauter

Sep 9, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Guardians right fielder Chase DeLauter (24) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even with DeLauter’s injury struggles this season, he is by far one of the best players on the field for the Guardians when he’s healthy. Only in his first full season with the Guardians, DeLauter has a very bright future in Cleveland moving forward.

DeLauter has a stellar .289 batting average this season, is in second place on the team in terms of total hits and is tied for second in total home runs with fellow rookie Travis Bazzana at 14 apiece.

It seems like the Guardians have finally found a solution to their right field problem with DeLauter’s uprising, something they’ve been trying to solve for years and couldn’t seem to figure it out. He can easily be an everyday player in the outfield and designated hitter.

Cleveland will need DeLauter to be healthy heading into these final three series’ and into the playoffs if they want to make a postseason run.

Travis Bazzana

Sep 6, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians second baseman Travis Bazzana (37) celebrates after hitting an RBI double during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was only a matter of time before 2024 first overall pick Travis Bazzana made his MLB debut, and it couldn’t have come at a better time with their inconsistencies at second base. In his first season, he has already proven he can be their lead guy in the future.

As mentioned above, Bazzana is tied for second most home runs on the team with DeLauter at 14 total, which is absurd for a player in his first season. His .249 batting average speaks to his consistent hitting in the lineup, ranking fourth on the team in total hits.

Bazzana has always been known to bring his energy to the dugout and lets it be known when his hitting comes up clutch. There’s no doubt Bazzana plays like a seasoned veteran, and it's contagious to the rest of Cleveland’s hitters.

Splitting time at second base is more than okay, especially with the recent rise of call up Angel Genao, who’s been playing like a major league player in his first few months. Bazzana has been batting .349 in the month of September and will need him to continue that in the coming weeks.

This Guardians team is full of both young players and veterans, and it has blended well so far with more room to grow. Teams will have to be cautious of the Guardians in the future with the amount of fire power they possess.