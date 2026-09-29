Why This Move Made the Biggest Difference for the Guardians in 2026

The Cleveland Guardians once again had another stellar season, one that culminated with a third straight AL Central title, as well as a first-round bye in the MLB playoffs.

Over the course of the long 162-game season, there were many contributors to the Guardians’ success. Some more than others, of course, but one player stands out for his contributions from the moment he stepped foot in Progressive Field.

Travis Bazzana, Cleveland’s first overall pick from the 2024 MLB Draft, was called up to the Guardians major league roster at the tail end of April. Most fans speculated he would be called up in May but were met with a happy surprise when they decided April was the right time.



Since Bazzana’s arrival, he has been nothing short of impressive as Cleveland’s starting second baseman.

He produces on a daily basis, brings youthful energy to the dugout, and seems to have fully embraced his role as a building block for the future with the Guardians.

Here’s how Bazzana’s call up for the Guardians has been a difference maker this season.

Bazzana’s production was much needed between hits, home runs, and runs batted in

Sep 22, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Guardians second baseman Travis Bazzana (37) hits a single against the Boston Red Sox in the second inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bazzana’s arrival was a breath of fresh air for the Guardians, especially since he was their top pick making his debut within two years of being drafted. It didn’t take long for Bazzana to start contributing to some of Cleveland’s early season wins.

His first few games were an adjustment, as are most for players making their MLB debuts. Once May came around, Bazzana began to find his groove. Through 103 at-bats, Bazzana was batting .311 in his first full month, recording 32 hits, 13 runs, 11 RBIs, and three home runs.

That was Bazzana’s best month of the season by far, but the production didn’t stop there. Bazzana struggled in June but still knocked in 13 runs and 14 RBIs on 18 total hits. Add in four home runs to that as well, and Bazzana’s stats began to show why he was the first overall pick.

His consistency is what makes him such an asset to the Guardians roster, as well as his health and availability. Injuries to superstar third baseman Jose Ramirez and Chase DeLauter meant somebody had to step up big time, which meant it was Bazzana’s time to shine.

Jul 31, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians second baseman Travis Bazzana (37) walks to the dugout after striking out during the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s no secret that September seems to be the Guardians’ most successful month for baseball, as they have the best winning percentage in the last month of the season over the last three seasons. September was very kind to Bazzana, as he tallied six home runs with 21 hits and 15 RBIs.

Bazzana is proving he can be a real contributor to Cleveland’s postseason run.

With the season concluding this past weekend, Bazzana finished the season with an overall batting average of .245, which is more than impressive for a first-year player. Not to mention, his defense has been great as well, filling in their need for an everyday second baseman.

Now, Bazzana will get his first taste of the MLB playoffs at Progressive Field, one of the rowdiest environments to play in. His progress each month is telling of the player he can be, and Cleveland is banking on him being a factor in helping them pursue a championship.

Sep 13, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Angel Genao (17) and second baseman Travis Bazzana (37) and first baseman Nate Lowe (46) celebrate the win over the Minnesota Twins after the game at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a roster filled with young contributors like Bazzana, this team rallies behind one another, especially with the additions of a few veterans in Jo Adell and Nathaniel Lowe at the trade deadline. Bazzana and Jose Ramirez have also formed a bond, which speaks to how this team takes care of one another whether you’re a first-year player or a tenth-year player.

Bazzana and the Guardians will await the winner of the AL Wild Card, with the first game of the ALDS set for this Saturday at Progressive Field.