Michael King Declines Player Option: How the Cleveland Guardians Can Enter the Mix

At 31 years old, Michael King is still dealing.

Capping off the 2026 campaign with a 3.29 ERA and a 1.178 WHIP across 32 starts, King was widely regarded as one of the league's most exciting pitchers. Not just because he was sending batters down left and right, all while keeping runners off the board, but because he was potentially set to hit free agency.

Well, after waiting for the postseason to conclude, a decision has been made.

On Thursday, Oct. 29, King officially declined his player option to return to the San Diego Padres, instead giving him an opportunity to land a big-time deal in free agency. He will give up two more years on his deal in hopes of being one of the most highly touted players on the market.

Padres star RHP Michael King declined his player option today and will be a free agent. Will be one of the most coveted players on market. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 29, 2026

While many big market teams will enter the fold immediately, and the Padres will still look to re-sign him over the next few days, that doesn't mean smaller market teams like the Cleveland Guardians can't try to eat a piece of the pie, especially considering there is likely to be a change in franchise financials before 2027 rolls around.

He is open for unrestricted contractual discussions starting November 2.

Enter the Guardians

Signing King would give the Guardians a go-to elite arm to pair with left-handed pitcher Parker Messick, who is in the discussion for the American League Rookie of the Year honor, and Gavin Williams, who led the AL in total strikeouts this past season.

Having three reliable starters would immediately thrust the Guardians into contention to return to the AL Championship Series for back-to-back seasons.

It isn't like the Guardians' rotation is set, either, as starter Tanner Bibee has fallen down the ladder and the combination of Daniel Espino and Joey Cantillo hasn't yet been ironed out. Bibee and Espino/Cantillo could realistically take the No. 4 and No. 5 spots.

The Guardians aren't known for making splashes like a King signing, but if they want to truly start to turn the "no money spent" narrative around, this is a perfect way to do it.

King's Contractual Value

The Guardians aren't paying players a lot.

Which in this case, is a good thing.

A good chunk of the major league roster that took the field in 2026, and a few players who are down in the minor leagues but on the 40-man roster, are arbitration-eligible. The Guardians will have to put some money aside for them, but outside of that, José Ramírez and Bibee are the only two players who make a real impact on the books.

That means the front office has no excuse not to spend the money, especially if they deem King worthwhile.

Although he is 31 years old, King will likely be looking at a deal worth $26-32 million across multiple seasons, as his declined option hung towards the upper 20s.

Deciding not to stay in San Diego shows that he not only wants to play competitive baseball in October, but also to do so for a while.

Padres starter Michael King opts out of the final 2 years of his contract and will be one of top 2-3 free agent pitchers on the market — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 29, 2026

If the Guardians toss a contract King's direction, a five- or six-year, $30 million annual deal could be a realistically considered offer. That offer doesn't just exceed what he would have made if he stayed a Padre, but also gives him the protection of a multi-year deal going later into his career.

If he wanted, with this, he could end up retiring in The Land.

Just recently, a 31-year-old Sandy Alcantara was locked down by the Miami Marlins on a $21 million option, making his contractual value jump to roughly $75 million over the six seasons.

While the market is going to be competitive and the Guardians' front office is going to have to show a completely different side that they've never displayed, this shouldn't be an unrealistic situation for Cleveland to find themselves in.

After all, whether they want to or not, they will have to start spending money soon, as the league makes changes from big markets to small in the coming months.