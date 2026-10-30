How the Guardians’ Starting Rotation Should Look on Opening Day in 2027

Reset.

That's what the Cleveland Guardians have a chance to do this offseason.

Following a strong 2026 campaign that saw the Guardians reach the American League Championship Series, the starting rotation will look to undergo a significant overhaul.

Outside of strikeout machine Gavin Williams and potential AL Rookie of the Year Parker Messick, Cleveland struggled to find any consistency among the pitchers the coaching staff turned to for starts.

This offseason, the unit will have a chance to reset and rebuild, setting them up for success in 2027.

Here is what the Guardians' starting rotation should look like by the time Opening Day rolls around in the new year:

1. Gavin Williams - RHP

Oct 10, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Gavin Williams (32) reacts after striking out ten during the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox in game five of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A no-brainer, Williams should be the Guardians' Ace in 2027.

The 27-year-old continued to be one of baseball's most exciting pitchers, posting a 3.1 WAR, a 3.76 ERA and a 1.112 WHIP. He also tacked on a whopping 248 strikeouts, a mark that led the American League.

With Tanner Bibee struggling to find a rhythm on the bump, especially late in the 2026 campaign, it only makes sense that he drops in the rotation a bit to give Williams a chance to thrive in the No. 1 spot.

2. Parker Messick - LHP

Oct 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Parker Messick (77) pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like Williams, Messick was an exciting arm on the bump this past season.

The rookie lefty finished the year with an eye-popping 6.3 WAR, 2.56 ERA and 1.063 WHIP. He also tailed Williams for most of the year in total strikeouts, but ended up finishing a bit behind at a clip of 193.

He may have begun the year as the Guardians' fifth option in the rotation, but in 2027, he should hurdle all the way to No. 2 behind Williams.

He is projected to compete for the AL Cy Young Award if he can continue to dominate on the mound as he did in 2026.

3. Tanner Bibee - RHP

Sep 3, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Tanner Bibee (28) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Well, Bibee's 2026 campaign finished in a way very few expected.

After posting a measly 7.36 ERA in September and appearing in just 0.1 innings of work in the postseason, Bibee's future in Cleveland seemed to be up in the air. The coaching staff turned to other arms instead of his, and he was left out of multiple scenarios where he should have been utilized.

While the two sides could end up parting ways this offseason, if he sticks around, the 27-year-old will likely be given another shot towards the top of the rotation. He should slide into the No. 3 spot, behind just Williams and Messick.

4. Daniel Espino/Joey Cantillo - RHP/LHP

Oct 17, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Daniel Espino (41) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning in game four of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This spot is where things start to get interesting for the Guardians.

Daniel Espino made his debut in the 2026 campaign, taking advantage of limited opportunities to make a good impression. While he transitioned into an opener by the end of the year, he could see time as a legitimate starter next season.

If he doesn't take on that long-inning starting role, he could still be used as an opener for Cantillo. The two formed a strong duo, with Cantillo throwing 15 straight scoreless frames to conclude the regular season.

Speaking of the 26-year-old left-handed pitcher, Cantillo will have another chance this offseason to secure a starting spot.

While he may actually be better out of the bullpen, he did start 30 games this past season and posted a 3.62 ERA. Statistically, he was better than Bibee.

But no matter the decision, one of Espino or Cantillo should be a regular member of the rotation.

5. Austin Peterson - RHP

Sep 27, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Austin Peterson (49) pitches during the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Recreating a Messick-like situation, the Guardians should give the final spot in the rotation to an up-and-coming arm.

Austin Peterson, a 6-foot-6, towering right-handed pitcher, made his debut this past season, posting a 2.57 ERA and a 0.857 WHIP across two starts. He concluded his first year in the big leagues with eight strikeouts across seven innings.

Showcasing a lot of promise, the Guardians should turn the keys over to Peterson to own the No. 5 spot in the rotation.

If he can hold up his end of the stick, the rotation could become incredibly dangerous.