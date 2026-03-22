Inside Travis Bazzana’s Two-Home Run Performance on Saturday in Spring Training

Travis Bazzana appears to have taken the front office’s decision to start him in the minor leagues in stride.

And if anything, he's also trying to show the Cleveland Guardians why he deserves a call-up at some point this season.

On Saturday, March 21, Bazzana appeared for the Guardians in yet another Cactus League clash, this one coming up against the San Francisco Giants. While the team ultimately fell, 10-7, the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 MLB June Amateur Draft looked phenomenal, belting two home runs, one of which was a grand slam.

For Bazzana, one of the most impressive aspects of his performance was that one of his home runs came against a former Cy Young Award winner, and the other, off a Giants top prospect.

“They're obviously two really successful and quality pitchers,” Bazzana said about left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray, who won a Cy Young back in 2021, and Trevor McDonald, the Giants' No. 16 prospect.

"So it's always nice to win some battles against guys that have had really quality careers and are also currently succeeding. Obviously great, and I hope to continue that.”

He finished the game going 3-for-4 from the plate with two home runs and five RBI.

MLB's No. 20 prospect Travis Bazzana ropes his second homer of the spring 💥 pic.twitter.com/l7HU7nYbLf — MLB (@MLB) March 21, 2026

His first home run of the game, off Ray, came off the bat at 112.4 mph, going 372 feet. It wasn't exactly a high-flying shot, but rather a line drive.

The best part of that at-bat was that he took the first three pitches, which were balls, before standing in and taking strike one right down the middle. In a 3-1 count, he then sashed Ray's 92.1 mph sinker, which was somewhat inside the zone.

While that was obviously a nice confidence booster, no one could have expected him to clear the bases in his next at-bat in the way he did.

Travis Bazzana's second homer of the day is a GRAND SLAM! https://t.co/kBW9SQ8Aig pic.twitter.com/rEloRzFkei — MLB (@MLB) March 21, 2026

Just an inning later in the top of the sixth, Bazzana saw a mid-80s changeup sit in the middle of the zone, taking it for strike one. He then, yet again, received a sinker, this time coming in at nearly 95 mph, blasting it into right center field.

The ball left his bat at 102.5 mph with a 33-degree launch angle, making it a much more towering shot than the previous home run he smashed.

“Travis has done well,” manager Stephen Vogt said after Saturday's game. “He had a good camp with us. … We're excited to watch his season progress, and we know he can help us at some point.”

This spring, Bazzana has had flashes of what made him so special during his college days at Oregon State. He's hitting with power, flying around the bases and providing consistent defense.

With the Guardians playing the final game of spring training on Sunday, March 22, and Bazzana not being in the lineup, he will likely finish his play through February and March with a slashing line of .381/.435/.857 for an OPS of 1.292.

In 21 at-bats, he has eight hits, one double and three home runs, good enough for 11 RBI. He has also only struck out five times to two walks.

All spring, Vogt has praised Bazzana's work and ability to get the most out of his opportunities. Following the decision to place him in the minors to start the 2026 campaign, he said that the 23-year-old just needs more time to continue developing.

“It's like I told him,” Vogt said earlier this week. “‘Go play, go stay ready.’ We know this kid's going to help us a ton and win a lot of games. But again, he needs to go play and get everyday at-bats and continue to develop.”

If Bazzana can continue to do what he did on Saturday, the front office will be forced to give him an opportunity in the big leagues in due time.