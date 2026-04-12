Parker Messick's Dominant Start Leaves No Questions About Role in Guardians Rotation

Parker Messick has statistically been one of the Cleveland Guardians' all-time best pitchers across their first 10 games started in the big leagues.

On Saturday, April 11, Messick made the 10th start of his big league career, going up against one of the league's best offenses in the Atlanta Braves. One day removed from an 11-run performance, Messick held the Braves scoreless through 6.2 innings on the mound.

Parker Messick 👏🏻



What an outing for the 25 year old southpaw vs. a great Braves lineup.



6.2 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 k

4 whiffs

25% CSW



I’ll admit, the whiffs are concerning, but his changeup is awesome and he’s a quality start machine right now. pic.twitter.com/7jyuL0FFir — Nicho Roessler (@NichoRoessler) April 12, 2026

He secured his second win of the 2026 MLB regular season, allowing just four hits and two walks while striking out five batters, before turning the ball over to the bullpen, which picked up where he left off.

And Guardians manager Stephen Vogt was impressed with what he saw from the 25-year-old starting arm.

"That was unbelievable," he said in a postgame interview. "That was outstanding. I mean, to go, you know, almost 7 innings against this lineup in a close game, and really, you know, maybe 2 innings where he got into a little bit of trouble, but he and Hedgey were navigating this lineup really well. I mean, this kid can pitch.

"He's not afraid of any moment. Keeps proving it over and over, outstanding job."

#Guardians manager Stephen Vogt called Parker Messick a "big time pitcher" after his night in Atlanta:



"That was unbelievable. That was outstanding. I mean, to go, you know, almost 7 innings against this lineup in a close game, and really, you know, maybe 2 innings where he got… — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) April 12, 2026

On the 2026 campaign, Messick's ERA has dropped to just 0.51 across three starts. He's pitched 17.2 innings, allowing 11 hits, one earned run, one home run and five walks, all while striking out 16 batters in the process. His WHIP is currently sitting at 0.906, showing that he's allowing very little on the base paths.

He currently leads Cleveland's starting pitching staff in ERA, tying Gavin Williams for total innings pitched of all arms in the process.

The most incredible part is that he looks like he's had years of experience, but Saturday was just his 10th start in MLB. He made seven back in 2025, tossing to a 2.72 ERA and 1.311. In just a couple of months, from the conclusion of the last season to the start of the new one, he's made leaps in many different areas of his game.

And his production on the mound has pushed him into elite company.

First dug up by Luke Potosky, Luis Tiant is the only Cleveland pitcher with better numbers than Messick through the first 15 games of a season. Tiant threw three straight complete-game shutouts to begin the 1966 season, recording 25 strikeouts and 0 runs across 27 innings pitched.

Parker Messick: 16 SO & 1 R in 17.2 IP 💪



Luis Tiant is the only CLE pitcher with better numbers thru the first 15 games of a season. 👀



Tiant (25 SO, 0 R, 27.0 IP) threw three straight complete game shutouts to begin the 1966 season. 🔥#GuardsBall | @CleGuardians pic.twitter.com/UObuRtkSgN — Luke Potosky (@LukePotosky) April 12, 2026

Tiant went on to play for Cleveland from 1964 through 1969. During his time in The Land, he pitched an impressive 2.84 ERA across 75 games. In 1968, his 8.5 WAR led all of baseball.

While Messick has a long way to go until he potentially surpasses or matches what Tiant was able to do, even joining a company that includes him shows just how remarkable of a start Messick has had in the navy blue and red.