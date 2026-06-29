Rookies Surge Guardians Past Tough Seattle Squad in Series Finale from Progressive

When the Cleveland Guardians need the youngsters, they always step up.

And on Sunday, June 28, the combination of rookies Cooper Ingle, Kahlil Watson and Chase DeLauter helped guide the team to a victory.

Down by three runs heading into the eighth inning, the Guardians were able to hang five runs on the heads of the Seattle Mariners. While closer Cade Smith ended up giving up a run in the ninth inning, the efforts the team had at the plate ended up helping surge them to a 6-5 win.

At the conclusion of the night, manager Stephen Vogt shared that Sunday's win was one of the most important wins for the team this season.

“I think today was as big of a win as we've had all year,” Vogt said. "The fact that our guys didn't quit and they strung together that eighth inning, it just shows what this team is capable of.”

To begin the bottom of the eighth, Brayan Rocchio singled to get on the bags. Following him, Ingle drew a walk before Daniel Schneemann smacked an RBI single to center to bring in Rocchio. Cutting the difference to two with no outs, it became obvious that the Guardians could rally.

Patrick Bailey would advance both Schneemann and Ingle with a sacrifice bunt before Steven Kwan drew a walk.

After the bases were loaded, Travis Bazzana, one of Cleveland's many standout youngsters, stepped to the plate. However, unlike times past, Bazzana wouldn't be the hero as he popped out in three pitches.

With two outs, that surge and rally looked bleak, but returning from injury with a head full of steam, DeLauter would rip a single to center field to tie up the game, scoring two runs.

Veteran Rhys Hoskins would carry that momentum into the next at-bat, bashing a two-run double to left field. Many times this season, Hoskins has smashed the baseball deep into left field, but foul, so seeing him keep a clutch knock fair was a sigh of relief.

“I was talking to it the whole way,” Hoskins said postgame. “[It was] fair enough. That's really all that matters.”

In the blink of an eye, the Guardians all of a sudden led by two runs as a combination of youngsters and aging veterans gave the team an edge.

Smith would end up giving up two hits and one run in the final inning, with a mix of fielding blunders allowing that score to draw within a run. However, Smith once again displayed why he is one of baseball's best relievers, finishing the game out without wavering. He is now up to 26 saves this season, MLB's best mark.

Now, the Guardians will look to continue pulling away from the Chicago White Sox as the American League Central standings remain tight.

"We haven't played our best baseball of late, so to win a series at home against the good teams is a nice way to start a 10-game homestand," Hoskins said.

As Hoskins said, the Guardians are right back in action on Monday to begin a three-game set against the Texas Rangers. From there, they will then host the White Sox this weekend for a four-game set beginning on Thursday.

With a busy week ahead, sneaking out a win like they did on Thursday was big for momentum and confidence moving forward.