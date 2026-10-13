This Guardians Unlikely Hero Continues To Deliver When Cleveland Needs Him The Most

The Cleveland Guardians may not have been able to squeak out a Game 1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Championship Series if it weren't for Patrick Bailey.

Back in early May, the Guardians' front office moved on from young catcher Bo Naylor, trading for Bailey to become his replacement.

And while he isn't known for his bat, which certainly raised plenty of questions and concerns when the trade was made, he has routinely stepped up in big moments for the Guardians through the team's 2026 postseason run.

Patrick Bailey in 383 games as a Giant:

.224 AVG | 22 HR | .329 SLG | .611 OPS | 72 OPS+



Patrick Bailey in 88 games as a Guardian:

.240 AVG | 11 HR | .415 SLG | .716 OPS | 99 OPS+



Major improvement on offense from Bailey since joining Cleveland 💪 pic.twitter.com/MsbaK8DEmD — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) October 13, 2026

On Monday, Oct. 12, Bailey played a major role in the Guardians' rally from down two runs, smacking a solo home run in the top of the seventh inning to tie up the contest. He finished the night with a 2-for-4 line with an RBI and a run scored.

Just a frame before Bailey's solo shot, Chase DeLauter had brought the team within a single run with a homer of his own.

Patrick Bailey ties the game with a solo shot! pic.twitter.com/U8nPaiucVO — MLB (@MLB) October 13, 2026

The Guardians would go on to score two more runs in the eighth inning, with José Ramírez, DeLauter and Nathaniel Lowe all contributing to push the team ahead 4-2. The Rays would respond with a run in the bottom of the inning, but in the ninth, three more runs were added to the scoreboard for the Guardians to give them a 7-3 advantage.

But that eventual spark, that turned into a roaring flame, wouldn't have come if Bailey hadn't brought the game level.

Across six games and 19 at-bats, the 27-year-old has turned things up an extra notch with a .368/.400/.684 slash line for an OPS of 1.084. He has also posted seven hits and two home runs, contributing three RBI.

Patrick Bailey had 10 homers in 112 games this season. Had just 21 homers in his first 353 big league games.



He’s now gone deep in 2 of the last 3 games and has a 1.143 OPS in the playoffs. Built for October. pic.twitter.com/YdDvmircxa — Baseball Is Dead (@baseballisdead_) October 13, 2026

Bailey's previous home run came in the Guardians' 9-5 Game 4 victory in the AL Division Series. With the series on the line, he came up clutch in the top of the fifth to ignite a spark for the offense while the team was trailing by two runs.

This isn't coming out of thin air, though.

And frankly, the numbers show just how much work Bailey and the Guardians have been putting in to make him a better player.

Pointed out by MLB.com's Mike Petriello, the Guardians have completely reworked Bailey's efficiency at the plate, converting him from one of the weakest batters in the game with a 12.7% Pull Air Percentage in San Francisco to a season-best 26.5% Pull Air Percentage.

Now, he is starting to look like a consistent, reliable bat.

Incredibly impressive work by Cleveland to help Patrick Bailey turn from one of the weakest hitters in the game into something like a league-average hitter in the 2nd half pic.twitter.com/FonHqAAUpR — Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello) October 13, 2026

Bailey’s postseason success stems from a strong finish to the regular season, slashing .269/.352/.462 over his final 29 games. The Guardians went 20-9 during that stretch, with Bailey contributing 21 hits, three doubles, four home runs and 19 RBI.

His late-season production proved he can deliver in crucial moments, giving Cleveland another offensive weapon when it is needed the most.

The Guardians will hope that he can continue to swing the bat well, all while anchoring the pitching staff behind home plate during a highly competitive ALCS against the Rays.

The two sides return to the diamond on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Tropicana Field at 8:00 p.m. EST, with the Guardians holding the series edge 1-0.