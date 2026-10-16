These Postgame Quotes Can't Be Missed Following Guardians Game 3 Rally in ALCS

The Cleveland Guardians aren't going to let the Tampa Bay Rays sneak on by them.

On Thursday, Oct. 15, the Guardians took down the Rays with a big-time rally, coming back from down a run to win 3-2. Leading the charge for the Guardians was starting pitcher Gavin Williams, who struck out nine batters across five innings of work.

He was complemented by Petey Halpin on the offensive end, who smashed a two-run blast in the sixth to give the Guardians the eventual game-winning runs.

Following the contest, Rays manager Kevin Cash, Guardians manager Stephen Vogt, Williams and Halpin all spoke to the media.

Here are the three most memorable postgame quotes following the Game 3 win for the Guardians in Cleveland:

1. Petey Halpin Praises the Fans

Oct 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians outfielder Petey Halpin (0) reacts after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Guardians got a huge showing from Halpin Thursday.

With the team trailing by a run, 2-1, he smashed a two-run shot to deep right field in the bottom of the fifth to give the team a one-run edge, 3-2. The ball came off the barrel at 105 mph, going 385 feet at a 26-degree launch angle.

After it left the bat, the pop from the Cleveland faithful was electrifying, giving the Guardians that extra boost of momentum.

Halpin shared just how important it was to get that support from the fanbase, even if the game was at 1:00 p.m. EST on a Thursday, a time many have to either go to school or work.

"It was awesome," Halpin said about the fanbase's support. "The energy that they brought, especially with the change and the 1:00 p.m. on a weekday...seeing how loud they were from pitch one, it was really fun."

Despite today's ALCS Game 3 being moved up to 1 p.m., #Guardians fans showed up big time to support their team.



The players certainly appreciated the energy from the crowd.



"They were awesome out there. The Cleveland fans are going to show up no matter what. I know it's… pic.twitter.com/OW1B8Z4PEp — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 15, 2026

Through six games and 12 at-bats in the 2026 MLB Postseason, he has four hits, two doubles and one home run, contributing two RBI and two runs scored. He has a .333 batting average and a 1.135 OPS.

With many of the Guardians' bats being up and down this postseason, getting a breakout from Halpin has been big for the team's chances of getting past the Rays.

2. Rays Manager Kevin Cash Raves About Gavin Williams and Cade Smith

Oct 13, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash (16) speaks to the media after game two of the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians in the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rays manager Kevin Cash couldn't say enough good things about Williams and closer Cade Smith. The two did their job in Thursday's win, cutting down the Rays' bats in critical situations all game.

"They were excellent," Cash said about both, "... from what I have seen and watched on TV coming into our series, they have been pretty electric. A lot of power from Gavin Williams, sets the tone with the fastball, then goes heavy offspeed. You can go either way with Cade Smith. He is really tough to square up..."

Rays Manager Kevin Cash after the tough game 3 loss 3-2 to Cleveland Thursday afternoon in the #ALCS. Cash also talks about the impact Cade Smith and Gavin Williams had on the Rays hitting today only allowing 3 hits. pic.twitter.com/0hDsDubZiG — Nick Michaels (@nickmichaels89) October 15, 2026

The Rays' top three batters, Jonathan Aranda, Yandy Diaz and Junior Caminero, went a combined 1-for-12 with seven strikeouts.

If the Guardians can keep that up, especially in Game 4, things are going to get dicey fast for the Rays.

3. Guardians Manager Stephen Vogt Says Halpin is a Leader

Oct 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan (38), outfielder Petey Halpin (0) and outfielder Chase DeLauter (24) celebrate a win against the Tampa Bay Rays in game three of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the game concluded, Vogt highlighted many different storylines and topics from the game.

However, not many stood out as much as the discussion surrounding Halpin's big-time performance. Vogt shared insight into Halpin's growth both on the field and off it, with the 24-year-old apparently growing into a leader in the clubhouse.

"That's the second time he has picked us up in a big spot this year," he said. ".... I really like the way he is approaching it. He is getting some good hits... we all go nuts. We sit it with every postseason team; these guys want to win. All these teams. We are no different than anyone else... When one of your boys steps up and gets a big hit...

"Especially Petey, who, like I have mentioned all year, has become somewhat of a leader on this team, as funny as that sounds, with just a little bit of time. The boys respond to him so that gets us juiced."

Halpin will look to continue growing and guiding the Guardians as they look to punch a ticket to the World Series. They need just two games to do so.

The Guardians and Rays return to the diamond, as of now, on Friday, Oct. 16, at 8:00 p.m. EST from Progressive Field for Game 4.

However, with potentially unfavorable weather conditions, the game could get moved.