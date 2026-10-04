What Went Wrong in Parker Messick's Postseason Debut for Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians were stifled against the White Sox on Saturday.

After losing to Chicago 3-0 in a poor performance all around, Cleveland must now turn their attention to Monday afternoon’s game and figure out what they need to do better.

Whether or not you want to blame it on their offense, there has to be something said regarding their pitching from All-Star Parker Messick.

Messick had been their best pitcher during the course of the regular season, but his inexperience clearly showed on Saturday. Here is what went wrong for Messick against the White Sox in Game One:

Too many pitches in the first three innings

Oct 3, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Parker Messick (77) looks on in the dugout after leaving the game during the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox in game one of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the main problems that forced Cleveland into a difficult situation throughout the game was how many pitches Messick had thrown entering each of the first three innings.

Messick was already throwing his 30th pitch in the second inning, which is not the type of pitching he’s used to throwing. By the third inning, he was notably tired, and one inning later, White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami broke the game open with a two-run home run.

He was soon replaced by relief pitcher Daniel Espino, which certainly wasn’t the way Messick had envisioned his playoff debut ending. Messick did toss six strikeouts, but him getting up in his pitch count that high so early on was a recipe for disaster.

Again, Cleveland’s offense could have certainly helped out considering they left the bases stranded twice in this game. Messick is deserving of some flowers for battling through four innings and holding the White Sox scoreless till then.

It’s a learning lesson for Messick and the Guardians’ pitching staff. Considering how consistent Chicago’s batting has been, he still put together a decent outing regardless of the final result.

Oct 3, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Parker Messick (77) reacts after a strikeout to end the inning during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox in game one of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Messick’s six strikeouts were accompanied by four hits allowed, with two runs and two earned runs surrendered in that fourth inning homerun. Before that, Messick only had one hit against him with his six total strikeouts. He was on pace for a fantastic day on the mound.

Regardless, the issue remains that he was worked hard by Chicago to increase his pitch count. His strike to ball ratio wasn’t bad at all at 87-56, but that first number is what really matters.

A total of 87 pitches in four innings is an incredibly high number. Cleveland would much rather Messick throw through at least six innings; if his pitch count had been lower and was pitching like he was, this game could have been scoreless deep into this game.

Messick will now have some time to learn from his Game One mistakes and await his next opportunity. Messick will likely be called on if this series goes to a Game Five. For now, the Guardians will turn their attention to Monday afternoon for the second game of the ALDS.