Guardians Farm Report: Dion Fans A Career High 10 In Win For Lynchburg

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

All four full season Cleveland Guardians minor league affiliates were in action Sunday with the Arizona Rookie League and Dominican Summer League teams having the day off.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

Clippers Alex Call would be the hero on Sunday with the game tied at 6-to-6 in the eighth inning and two runners on Call would hit a three-run blast which would prove to be the eventual game winning hit.

For Call it was his 10th homerun of the season and gave him 10 RBI's in the six-game series against Iowa.

Columbus had six different players collect two hits in the game including first baseman Trenton Brooks who would hit his third home run of the season a two-run shot in the third inning.

The Clippers took five of six from the Cubs in the series and move 14 games above .500 at 46-32 on the season.

Top Performers:

Alex Call 2-4 2R HR 3RBI BB

Trenton Brooks 2-4 R HR 2RBI BB

Gavin Collins 2-5 R 2(2B) RBI

Will Benson 2-5 R 2B

Will Brennan 2-5 R SB

David Fry 2-5 2R RBI

Nick Mikolajchak 2.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 2BB 0SO (SV)

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

RubberDucks starting pitcher Gavin Williams would bounce back nicely from his shortest outing of the season last time out. Williams would hold Erie to one unearned run on just four hits over six and two thirds' innings while not walking a batter and striking out six.

Williams would drop his ERA at 1.69 with Akron over his first four Double-A starts and to 1.48 overall on the season overall.

George Valera would triple and drive in a run in the second inning to put Akron on the board first. Micah Pries would follow Valera driving him home on a base hit to make it a 2-to-0 game. For Pries he would finish the game with three hits and extend his hitting streak to 11 straight games.

The RubberDucks were up 4-to-1 needing just three outs to close out the series with a win, but Erie would tie the game up off reliever Carlos Vargas and send the game into extra innings.

The Ducks would fail to score in the top of the 10th and the SeaWolves took advantage hitting a walk-off two-run home run off Thomas Ponticelli and take home the win.

Akron drops to 42-32 on the year with the loss.

Top Performers:

Micah Pries 3-5 R 2B RBI SB

George Valera 1-4 2R 3B BB

Brayan Rocchio 1-4 R BB SB

Chris Roller 1-4 RBI 2B BB

Jose Tena 2-5

Gavin Williams 6.2(IP) 4H 1R 0ER 0BB 6SO

High-A Lake County Captains

Captains starter Tommy Mace would get roughed up allowing five runs over his four innings of work giving up two home runs to Lansing.

With Lake County trailing 7-to-1 in the seventh inning Korey Holland would hit a solo shot for his fifth homerun on the season. For Holland he now has homered in back-to-back games for the Captains against the Lugnuts.

Lake County right fielder Alexfri Planez would extend his hitting streak to 16 straight games in the contest going 1-for-5 with his 12th double of the season.

The loss drops the Captains to 39-36 on the season.

Top Performers:

Korey Holland 2-4 2R HR RBI

Petey Halpin 1-3 2B 2RBI BB

Joe Naranjo 1-3 R 2BB

Zac Fascia 1-4 2B RBI

Alexfri Planez 1-5 2B

Jack DeGroat 1.1(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 1SO

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Lynchburg starter Will Dion was dealing on Sunday striking out a career high 10 batters in the game allowing just two hits and one run over six innings of work baffling Salem batters.

Dion would take home the win improving to 5-1 and lowering his ERA to 1.84 on the season.

Hillcats left fielder Isaiah Greene would drive in a pair of runs on a couple of base hits in the contest. Greene was just one of five Lynchburg hitters to collect two hits in the game.

The win over Salem stopped the Hillcats three game losing streak and improved their record to 39-36 on the season.

Top Performers:

Isaiah Greene 2-4 2RBI

Jorge Burgos 2-4 2R

Yordys Valdes 2-4 RBI

Wilfri Peralta 2-4 R RBI

Victor Planchart 2-4 R 2B

Dayan Frias 1-3 R 2B BB

Will Dion 6.0(IP) 2H 1R 1ER 1BB 10SO (W)

