Guardians Farm Report: Williams And Valera Both Leave Games Due To Injury

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

Rough night on the Farm last night besides injury concerns for the Guardians affiliates as only Lake County coming away victorious.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

Columbus and Buffalo would hold each other scoreless for the first five innings of Fridays contest. The Bisons would put a four spot up in the top of the sixth inning when first baseman Zack Collins would hit a Grand Slam off Clippers reliever Robert Broom.

Columbus would answer right back in the bottom of the sixth inning scoring three runs of their own first on a Will Benson two-run home run and two outs later an Alex Call solo shot.

Columbus would get no closer as Buffalo would add an insurance run on a solo home run in the ninth inning making it a 5-to-3 game which would be the eventual final score in the contest.

With the loss Columbus falls to 27-18 on the season.

Top Performers:

Will Benson 2-3 R HR 2RBI BB

Alex Call 1-3 R HR RBI BB

Jose Fermin 1-3 R

Eli Lingos 2.2(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 1BB 2SO

Aaron Pinto 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 1BB 2SO

Jake Jewell 1.2(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

Akron starter Logan Allen was touched up for his third straight start allowing four runs over his four innings of work while giving up a pair of home runs.

With the RubberDucks down 6-to-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning Jose Tena would single to right field with George Valera trying to score from second on the play. Valera would be thrown out at the plate and appear to injure his ankle on the play.

Valera would stay in the game in the seventh and man right field for the entire inning. He would be pulled however before the start of the eighth inning and replaced by Jonathan Engelmann. No update has been given yet to the severity of Valera's injury.

Akron would put up single tallies in the eighth and ninth innings but would eventually fall to New Hampshire by a final of 6-to-3.

With the loss the RubberDucks fall to 26-17 on the season.

Top Performers:

Jonathan Engelmann 2-2 R 2B RBI

Jose Tena 3-4 RBI SB

Micah Pries 0-1 R 3BB SB

Andrew Misiaszek 2.1(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 1BB 2SO

High-A Lake County Captains

Lake County starter Gavin Williams was dealing striking out seven batters through the first three and two thirds' innings of the game.

Looking for the final out of the fourth inning Chiefs catcher Aaron Antonini would hit a line drive back at Gavin Williams that appeared to hit him right above his glove on his left arm.

Williams would immediately head to the dugout visibly upset leading many to believe it was something serious. He would be taken to get x-rays of the injury, but the results have not yet been released.

The Captains held a 1-to-0 lead through eight innings of play when they would tack on two insurance runs on a base hit by catcher Mike Amditis to score Ray Delgado and Gabriel Rodriguez.

The runs would prove vital as Peoria would mount a comeback in the bottom of the ninth inning scoring twice off Lake County reliever Zach Hart. Hart would buckle down and get the final three outs of the game to earn the save giving the Captains a 3-to-2 win.

Lake County improves to 22-20 on the season taking the first four games of the series against Peoria.

Top Performers:

Petey Halpin 1-3 R

Ray Delgado 1-3 R

Mike Amditis 1-4 2RBI

Gavin Williams 3.2(IP) 3H 0R 0ER 0BB 7SO

Damon Casetta-Stubbs 3.0(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 1BB 3SO (W)

Alaska Abney 1.1(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Lynchburg could only muster one run on two base hits in Friday night's game that would be called with one out in the top of the seventh inning due to rain.

The Fireflies would take a 3-to-0 lead before the Hillcats would finally put their first and only run on the board in the bottom of the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly by catcher Richard Paz.

The rain shortened loss drops the Hillcats record to 23-19 on the season.

Top Performers:

Jake Fox 1-2 BB SB

Dayan Frias 1-2 2B

Isaiah Greene 0-1 R BB

Richard Paz 0-1 RBI

Brauny Munoz 3.1(IP) 2H 1R 1ER 2BB 4SO

