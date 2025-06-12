Three Prospects The Guardians Could Call-Up To Alter Season
Over the past few days, multiple elite prospects have been called up to the big league level across MLB.
The Boston Red Sox promoted OF Roman Anthony, MLB's No. 1 prospect. Then there is the Milwaukee Brewers, one of their top pitching prospect, LHP Jacob Misiorowski.
Of course, one player won't change the entire course of a season, but both of these organizations are hoping their highly touted prospects can provide a jolt of life into their roster.
It's time for the Cleveland Guardians to do the same. Here are four possible prospect call-ups that could alter the course of the team's season.
Chase DeLauter
Cleveland's first-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft has produced at every single level he's played at. However, Chase DeLauter's health remains the biggest hurdle.
The power-hitting outfielder missed the first part of the minor league season due to surgery, but he's back and appears to be healthy.
Since joining the Columbus Clippers on May 22, DeLauter is hitting .227/.386/.409 with an OPS of .705. These stats include three doubles and three home runs.
At some point, there's no point in waiting any longer to promote the 23-year-old.
CJ Kayfus
Next up is one of DeLauter's draft classmates, CJ Kayfus.
Kayfus has been one of the most consistent, most dangerous, and most exciting hitters in Cleveland's farm system over the last two seasons, and the numbers speak for themselves.
It only took 18 games at Double-A at the start of the minor league season for the organization to promote the 23-year-old to Triple-A, and Kayfus has continued to produce at the next level.
The lefty is hitting .306/.373/.522 with an OPS of .895 and wRC+ of 165.
With how Cleveland's offense has slumped as of late and how Kayfus has hit the ball all season, there's no better time to call him up.
Parker Messick
A team can never have too much pitching, and one player who could provide a boost to the rotation is Cleveland's 13th overall prospect, Parker Messick.
The 2022 draft pick has logged over 300 innings at the minor league level since 2023 and has proved he's ready for The Show.
Messick has made 11 starts for the Clippers this season, logging a 3.08 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP.
The biggest indicator that Messick is ready for the big league is his command. The lefty has a strikeout rate of 30.7 percent and a walk rate of 11.6 percent this season.
If, or when, the Guardians are ready for a new member of the rotation, Messick should get the call.
