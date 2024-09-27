American League West Champs Make Unfortunate History in Recent Loss to Seattle Mariners
The Seattle Mariners postseason dreams came to an end on Thursday. For the 22nd time in 23 years, the MLB playoffs will be without the Mariners.
Seattle will look back on a lot of factors this season as to why it didn't make the playoffs. But before it went into its day off, it bought itself one last gasp of hope with an 8-1 win against the Houston Astros on Wednesday.
The Mariners' win was spurred on by several late-game runs that came via defensive miscues from the Astros.
Houston committed five errors in the loss on Wednesday. Four of them came from one player — second/third baseman Shay Whitcomb.
Whitcomb started the game at second base due to the Astros sitting several starters. Houston's star veterans got some rest due to the team clinching the American League West and the playoffs on Tuesday.
Whitcomb moved over from second base to third about halfway through the game and his inexperience and on the hot corner was evident.
Whitcomb committed four of the team's five errors in the loss. According to Alex Mayer of the Mariners, it was just the second time in the last 17 years that one player had four errors in a single game.
The last player to do that was Marco Scutaro on July 6, 2007, when he was a member of the Oakland Athletics. The A's were also playing the Mariners that day.
As mentioned before, Seattle bought itself a little bit of hope with the win. Hope that was almost immediately squashed one day later.
But at least the Mariners got to be part of some more history before their playoff aspirations ended.
