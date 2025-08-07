Brady's Spin: Seattle Mariners Should Look at Signing Slugger in Key Offseason
The Seattle Mariners aren't done with their run in 2025, but it's never too early to look ahead, is it?
And heading into 2025, there's one free agent that already has me intrigued: Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies.
So, let's dive in:
The positives
Schwarber is a bona fide masher. With 40 home runs this season, he leads the National League. He's hit 38 homers or more in each of the last four seasons and he'd pair nicely in the middle of the M's order. Imagine him with Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena in 2026?
Furthermore, because Schwarber is set to be 33 years old, he's not going to break the bank. There will be no $500 million contract here, which is a nice alternative for an M's team that isn't likely to pay up for Kyle Tucker. Schwarber is currently on a four-year, $76 million deal, so could four years and $100 million be in play here? If so, the M's can afford that, if they want.
Also in the team's favor? He's left-handed. The Mariners lineup in 2026 figures to have righties in Rodriguez, Arozarena and Victor Robles, so bringing in another lefty would certainly be good for lineup balance.
The negatives
Raleigh is hugely important to the Mariners lineup. We know that. He needs to be in the lineup as much as possible, but with Schwarber only able to play designated hitter, that means you are always sitting one of Raleigh and Schwarber. That would not be the best look for the lineup, or the best version of the team.
The other question
What happens to Jorge Polanco? If Polanco hits the 450 at-bat mark this season, his mutual option becomes a player option. If he opts out, then there is room for a DH-only Schwarber (with the above question still existing), but if Polanco opts-in, he would profile as the DH moving forward, leaving Schwarber without a spot in the lineup.
The money
Mitch Garver ($12 million), Mitch Haniger (about $17 million), Eugenio Suarez, Josh Naylor and maybe Trent Thornton are coming off the books this offseason. The Mariners will have nearly $30 million to spend, though some of that will go to arbitration increases for other players. Either way, the M's have the financial freedom to make a run at Schwarber, if they want.
