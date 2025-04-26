BREAKING: Seattle Mariners All Star Leaves Friday Game with Concerning News
Update: According to the television broadcast, Gilbert left with "right forearm tightness," which is certainly concerning.
In a concerning development, Seattle Mariners' All-Star pitcher Logan Gilbert left Friday's game against the Miami Marlins after just three innings.
There is no word at this time what's ailing Gilbert and nothing on the broadcast showed a visible injury. He allowed no runs on no hits and struck out three. His slider looked good, but his fastball velocity was slightly down in spots. MLB Gamecast showed him hitting as high as 95.8 MPH and as low as 93.3. Gilbert can typically hit 96-98 with ease.
One of the top pitchers in the American League, Gilbert has been out to a solid start this season. He's 1-1 with a 2.37 ERA, striking out 44 batters in 30.1 innings. An All-Star last season, he's 42-31 for his career with a 3.55 ERA.
Gilbert has been the picture of durability since entering the league in 2021. He's made 32 starts or more in each of the last three seasons and made 24 upon entering the league in 2021.
The Mariners entered play on Friday at 14-11 and tied for first place in the American League West. The vibes have been very high for the organization because of this recent stretch of good play, but a possible Gilbert injury is about the worst news the group could get, especially as George Kirby is still at least a month (in all likelihood) from returning.
Casey Lawrence took over for Gilbert after his exit. We'll have more information as it becomes available once the game is over.
