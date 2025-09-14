Mariners Make it Eight in a Row with 5-3 Win Over the Angels
Righthander Bryan Woo allowed just two earned runs and struck out a career-high 13 batters as the Seattle Mariners picked up a 5-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels. With the victory, the M's extended their winning streak to eight games in a row.
Woo worked six solid innings to pick up his 14th victory of the 2025 campaign. Jorge Polanco and Josh Naylor both had two RBI, as the Mariners continued to keep pace with Houston atop the AL West standings. The Astros defeated the Atlanta Braves, 6-2, on Saturday. Both Seattle and Houston currently sit at 81-78.
Both teams are also tied with Boston for the second AL Wild Card, so there are multiple scenarios in which the M's can qualify for the postseason. For now, they've been content to be the hottest team in Major League Baseball.
“This is the time where you want to get hot,” manager Dan Wilson said. “This is the time where you want to play well. And these guys are doing it. It’s been a great stretch here.”
“We’ve talked about how big momentum is this time of year. When you score, you really want to shut them down, and [Bryan Woo] was able to do that.”
American League West Race
Houston Astros: 81-68 (tied for division lead)
Seattle Mariners: 81-68 (tied for division lead)
Texas Rangers: 79-70 (2.0 games behind)
Seattle Mariners remaining schedule (13 games): Sept. 14, vs. Los Angeles Angels; Sept. 16-18 at Kansas City; Sept. 19-21 at Houston; Sept. 23-25, vs. Colorado; Sept. 26-28, vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.
AL Wild Card Race
New York Yankees: 83-65 (3.0 games ahead)
Boston Red Sox: 81-67 (tied for second berth)
Houston Astros: 81-68 (tied for second berth)
Seattle Mariners: 81-68 (tied for second berth)
Texas Rangers: 79-70 (2.0 games behind final berth)