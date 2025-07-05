Bryan Woo of Seattle Mariners Joins Ace Tarik Skubal Atop MLB Leaderboard
The Seattle Mariners beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-0 on Friday afternoon at T-Mobile Park. While Cal Raleigh was the big story because of his multi-home run game, M's pitcher Bryan Woo continued his excellent season by earning his eighth win.
Woo went six innings for the 17th time in a row this season, striking out eight. He moved to 8-4 and lowered his ERA to 2.77.
With the effort, Woo joined Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers atop a pristine MLB leaderboard.
Per @MarinersPR:
- Woo is 1 of 2 MLB pitchers with a sub-3.00 ERA, 100+ strikeouts and 20-or-fewer walks this season along with defending AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal-DET.
The effort also moved him an impressive leaderboard in team history:
- Woo’s 17 consecutive outings of 6.0+ IP are tied for 2nd-longest to begin a season in Mariners history with Mark Langston (also: 17 G, 1987), trailing only Hall of Famer Randy Johnson (20 G, 1993).
It's unclear at this point if Woo will be selected to represent the American League at the upcoming All-Star Game, but he's certainly in the conversation. His ability to go deep into games has helped alleviate stress on the M's bullpen, and he's helped cover for early season injuries to Logan Gilbert, George Kirby and Bryce Miller.
The Mariners are 46-42 after the win and they remain in possession of the third and final wild card spot. They'll take on the Pirates again at 7:10 p.m. PT on Saturday. Luis Castillo will pitch against Mike Burrows.
