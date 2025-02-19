Brady's Spin: Cal Raleigh's Relationship with Dan Wilson is Huge Thing For Seattle Mariners
The Seattle Mariners were one of the thriftiest teams in baseball this offseason, not doing much of anything other than signing Jorge Polanco and Donovan Solano to modest, one-year deals.
Given the high expectations for the club, it's certainly fair to wonder what kind of message that frugality sends to the clubhouse. It's fair to wonder if players on the roster are upset with the ownership group or the front office. Furthermore, it's fair to wonder if players are so upset that they could consider leaving the M's when time comes for free agency.
However, it should also be noted that it's a big deal that Cal Raleigh appears fully bought into manager Dan Wilson. Raleigh and Wilson have a long-existing relationship from Wilson's time as a roving coordinator and Raleigh's time in the minor leagues.
Raleigh trusts Wilson, likes Wilson and speaks glowingly of Wilson. That was on full display in a recent article by Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times.
“He’s been very excited to get going, and anxious,” Raleigh said. “I’ve had a few talks with him. It’s been good. I’m looking forward to it, and I’m excited for the energy he’s going to bring. You kind of already know how Dan is as a person, but getting to know him as a manager and guy to take over the ballclub, he’s going to bring some new ideas and new philosophies — little things here and there. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
Raleigh is viewed by many as the leader of the team, excelling behind the plate, and at it. What he says and does carries weight, and if he believes in Wilson, that's a really good sign.
Does it erase any ill-feelings the rest of the clubhouse may have? No, but if your team leader can support what's happening, that goes a long way toward getting the rest of the roster to as well.
The Mariners open up Cactus League play on Friday. Mariners on SI will be there with live coverage.
