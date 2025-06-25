The Man Who Threw the First Pitch in Seattle Mariners History Has Died at the Age of 87
Diego Segui, the man who threw the very pitch in Seattle Mariners history in 1977, died on Tuesday at the age of 87.
Bob Kendrick, the President of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, posted the information on social media:
Heartbroken about the news of the passing of my dear friend, and former @MLB pitcher, Diego Segui. He was 87. We honored Diego last November with our Negro Leagues Beisbol Lifetime Achievement Award. Sending thoughts and prayers to the Segui family
Segui spent 15 years in the major leagues with the Kansas City Athletics, Washington Senators, Oakland Athletics, Seattle Pilots, St. Louis Cardinals, Boston Red Sox and Mariners.
According to the Everett AquaSox, he served as a minor league pitching coach in Everett and is also the only man to ever play for both the Pilots and Mariners. Everett was affiliated with the Giants at the time he was pitching coach.
He was 92-111 lifetime with a sold 3.81 ERA. He appeared in 639 career games, starting 171 of them. He made 40 appearances for the M's in 1977, going 0-7 with a 5.69 ERA. He started seven games that season and threw 110.2 innings. He had 12 saves for the Pilots in 1969 before the team bolted to become the Milwaukee Brewers.
Segui won double-digit games in three different seasons and his son, David, played for the Mariners in the 1998 and 1999 seasons. He hit 19 homers for the '98 Mariners as part of a 15-year career.
RIP Diego Segui.
