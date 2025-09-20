First Place Seattle will look to Hold Off Houston in Crucial Series
After shutting out the Houston Astros on Friday, 4-0, the Seattle Mariners (85-69) will continue their road series against the 'Stros on Saturday night. The M's, currently one game ahead of their rivals at the top of the American League West Division, will look to put some more distance between themselves and Houston.
The expected starters are George Kirby (9-7) for Seattle, who will match up against Framber Valdez (12-10). Kirby has an ERA of 4.46 and 120 strikeouts; Valdez has posted a 3.59 ERA and 173 strikeouts.
Kirby has a lifetime mark of a 2-1 record with an ERA of 2.44 and 41 strikeouts in eight appearances against the Astros. Meanwhile, Valdez has a record of 7-3 with an ERA of 3.22 and 101 strikeouts in 18 appearances against the Mariners in his career.
The Mariners have been MLB's Hottest Team
Following their 4-0 victory on Friday, the Mariners have now won 11 of their last 12 games, as they have ascended to the top of the AL West. Of course, they have gotten offensive production from stars like Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodriguez, but this surge has truly been a team effort.
“That's what's really cool about this team,” Rodríguez said following last night's win. “Because anybody can do damage. Anybody can get it done in any situation, so you don't feel like the pressure is on you to get it done.”
The Mariners are trying to do more than clinch the division. Seattle has now leapfrogged the Detroit Tigers for the number-two spot overall in the American League postseason picture. If they can maintain that standing, they will receive a bye from the initial round of the playoffs.
Seattle now has a 99.1% chance of making the playoffs, a 75.2% chance of winning the AL West, according to the website FanGraphs.
AL West Standings
Seattle Mariners, 85-69 (first place)
Houston Astros, 84-70 (1 game out)
Texas Rangers, 79-75 (6 games out)