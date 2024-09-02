Former Seattle Mariners All-Star Gets Released By American League Contender
After signing with the Baltimore Orioles earlier in August, former Seattle Mariners All-Star Jean Segura has been released.
Per Orioles reporter Roch Kubuto of MASN on social media:
Infielder Jean Segura requested and was granted his release from Triple-A Norfolk per source. #Orioles signed him Aug. 9 to minor league contract.
Segura played 14 games for the Tides, hitting just .137 with three RBI and a stolen base. It was unclear at the time why Baltimore signed him considering he hadn't played a professional game all season. They do have injuries to Jordan Westburg and Jorge Mateo to deal with, so it's possible they wanted the depth in the infield.
Though this run with the Orioles is over, it wouldn't be a shock to see Segura get one more look in 2025. He is still just 34 and has had a solid reputation as a player for most of his career. A 12-year veteran with the Los Angeles Angels, Milwaukee Brewers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Mariners, Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins, he is a .281 lifetime hitter with 211 stolen bases. He's capable of playing both shorstop and second base.
Segura spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons with Seattle, making the All-Star team in the latter season. He had been acquired in a trade with the Diamondbacks, the same one that brought Mitch Haniger to Seattle and sent Taijuan Walker and Ketel Marte to Arizona. He was traded to the Phillies before 2019 as the M's tore the roster down and rebuilt.
He helped the Phillies get to the World Series in 2022.
As for the current Mariners, they'll be back in action on Monday afternoon against the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is set for 4:07 p.m. PT.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the criticism that Jerry Dipoto has received in Scott Servais's firing, the M's early success under Dan Wilson and the comments made by Ryan Divish recently on the "Marine Layer" podcast. Furthermore, Danny O'Neil, who wrote a tough column calling for Dipoto to be fired joins the show. CLICK HERE:
TURNIN TWO: Justin Turner had a multi-homer game on Saturday night against the Angels, making him just the third player in team history to accomplish this specific feat. CLICK HERE:
HISTORIC CONTROL: The M's starting rotation is on track for baseball history in 2024. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: