Former Mariners' Lightning Rod Suffers Possible Injury on Thursday For Braves
After making a fantastic play in outfield on Wednesday, current Atlanta Braves' outfielder and former Seattle Mariners' outfielder Jarred Kelenic left the game with a possible wrist injury.
The Braves were playing the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. They lost 9-0.
Per Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on social media:
J.P Martinez is hitting for Jarred Kelenic in the eighth inning. Kelenic played one defensive inning after landing on his wrist, with added tape on his wrist, and caught a fly ball.
We certainly don't want to see Kelenic hurt and wish him the best in his recovery. In his first season in Atlanta, Kelenic was traded to the Braves this past offseason in a salary dump move that helped the M's get rid of the contracts of both Marco Gonzales and Evan White.
A lightning rod for Mariners fans, Kelenic joined the organization in the offseason heading into 2019. The headline return in the trade that shipped Edwin Diaz and Robinson Cano to the New York Mets, Kelenic was supposed to pair with Julio Rodriguez to make up the team's outfield of the future.
However, it never materialized for Kelenic in Seattle. In parts of three seasons with the Mariners, he hit just .204 with 32 homers. He played hard and always cared, which fans respected, but given that he didn't live up to prospect expectations, some fans were happy to see him leave town this past winter.
He's hitting .264 for the Braves while playing predominantly against right-handed pitchers.
