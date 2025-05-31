Key Member of Seattle Mariners Takes Another Big Step in Injury Recovery This Week
Seattle Mariners' outfielder/first baseman Luke Raley took another key step in his return from an oblique injury on Thursday, as he was seen taking swings at T-Mobile Park.
Our own Teren Kowatsch had the video on social media. Raley is expected to begin a rehab assignment the week of June 3rd, according to general manager Justin Hollander.
The 30-year-old, who was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays last offseason, has played in just 24 games this season, hitting .206 with two homers and eight RBIs. A versatile player with power, he's a big part of what the Mariners do offensively, and they'll look forward to having him back in the fold, whenever that is.
Lifetime, he's a .235 hitter with 46 homers, 22 of which came in 2024. However, when he returns, there are questions about how the team will use him, now that they have Rowdy Tellez at first base and Leody Taveras manning right field. We wrote more about the team's positional issues moving forward here.
The Mariners enter play on Saturday at 30-26 overall in second place in the American League West. They are just 0.5 games back of the Houston Astros, but they are reeling, having lost six of their last eight games. The M's loss on Friday to the Minnesota Twins was historically bad, as the M's blew a 6-3 lead with two outs in the ninth inning.
The two teams will play again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:15 p.m. PT. Bryce Miller (SEA) will pitch against Bailey Ober (MIN).
