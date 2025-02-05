MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal Says the Problem with the Seattle Mariners is Ownership-Based
The Seattle Mariners pitchers and catchers will report to spring training in one week as they get set to embark on the 2025 season.
And as the rest of the team gets set to follow behind them, the M's still seem incomplete.
After finishing 85-77 last season and missing the playoffs by one game, the Mariners came into the offseason with holes at first base, second base and third base -- and they needed offense all across the board. Seattle could have tried to fill them with available star players like Christian Walker, Alex Bregman or Pete Alonso, but they never even dipped their toes in the pool for those players, signing Jorge Polanco and Donovan Solano instead.
Even with Bregman and Alonso still available, the Mariners appear unwilling to engage in conversations.
The fact that the M's won't is the biggest frustration of the offseason, at least to fans, at this point. And it's what Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic said was the biggest problem with the organization right now.
Speaking on the "Foul Territory TV" program this week, Rosenthal correctly said that fans are not happy and "it seems that the problem with this organization is that ownership is unwilling to go an extra mile with payroll."
If the Mariners aren't going to get into the conversations for Bregman or Alonso, then they'll be counting on bounce back seasons from guys like JP Crawford and Julio Rodriguez. Furthermore, they'll hope that a full season of Randy Arozarena and Victor Robles makes a huge difference.
