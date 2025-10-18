MLB Insider Breaks Down Seattle's Big Win In ALCS Game 5
With their 6-2 victory on Friday night, the Seattle Mariners stand on the brink of the first World Series appearance in the franchise's history. With one more win, they can deliver for a fan base that's been waiting for that moment since 1977.
Even many critics and observers agree that the 2025 Mariners appear to be a team of destiny. Following the M's win, MLB insider Jon Morosi gave his instant reaction to Game 5 on Seattle Sports, where he discussed what made this game - and the team - so special.
"In the midst of a month the likes of which the Mariners have never seen, came a night the likes of which the Mariners have never seen,” Morosi said. “… And my goodness, what a couple of swings from Cal Raleigh and Eugenio Suárez.
“You can talk about the greatest swings, the greatest games in Mariners franchise history. You saw that here on a memorable Friday night in Seattle.”
Morosi Discusses the Team's Clutch Hitting
“You have to credit the way that Cal Raleigh had a great swing to begin this inning against Brendon Little, who has certainly had some command problems,” Morosi said about the eighth inning rally. “Cal was ahead 2-0, [and] he knew what to look for. And then the better at-bats developed from there, especially from the right side with Polanco drawing that walk. Then Naylor, left on left, draws a walk."
“Seranthony Domínguez (comes) into the game. Arozarena, again, more patience than what we’ve seen in the past from him this postseason. (And that led) to Eugenio Suarez’s great swing. … When I spoke with Eugenio after the game, he said, when I am on the ball, when I’m hitting the ball with power to right field, it changes everything.”
Morosi was also quick to point out that Seattle Skipper Dan Wilson pulled all the right levers to pick up a much-needed victory in the best-of-five series.
“The Mariners and their manager, Dan Wilson, in my view, did a very good job of getting the game to a point where those late heroics were possible,” Morosi said. “I was actually just fine with Bryce Miller coming out of the game when he did. He had given up some loud contact. Were it not for that great double play by Josh Naylor, the early innings of that ballgame could have unfolded very differently indeed.
“And you saw Bryan Woo come out of the bullpen and gave the Mariners two crucial innings. That was very important for the Mariners and their success here tonight.”