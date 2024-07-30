New Seattle Mariners Trade Acquisition Has Exciting Answer to Joining M's Playoff Push
On Monday afternoon, the Seattle Mariners traded for veteran first baseman/DH Justin Turner, who has been playing for the Toronto Blue Jays.
Upon learning of the trade, Turner made some comments that should be exciting to M's fans.
Per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com:
Justin Turner on joining the Mariners:
"They’re in a dogfight. It will be exciting to go out and be a part of it, to help them make a playoff run. I know the Mariners haven’t won the division in quite some time, so I’m hoping I can be a piece that helps them with that."
Turner is certainly right, as the M's haven't won the American League West since the 2001 season. They'll enter play on Tuesday in a tie with the Houston Astros and will have 54 games left try to break that tie and earn that crown. While Turner has hit only six home runs this year with Toronto, he did hit 23 last season for the Boston Red Sox. His ability to make contact and put the ball in play will be welcomed to an M's lineup that has struck out more than any team in baseball.
He figures to play first base with Tyler Locklear potentially being sent back to the minor leagues for more seasoning.
This is Turner's 16th year in the big leagues with the Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets, Dodgers, Boston Red Sox and Blue Jays. He's a lifetime .286 hitter who has made two All-Star Games. He also won a World Series ring with the 2020 Dodgers and will help the M's in the veteran leadership department.
He could be in the lineup in time for Tuesday's game, which is 4:10 p.m. PT.
