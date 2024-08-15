On This Day in Seattle Mariners History: Felix Hernandez Throws Perfect Game
As the Seattle Mariners finish out their series with the Detroit Tigers on Thursday afternoon, we take a look back at one of the best moments in M's history, which occurred on this day in 2012.
Felix Hernandez, aka "King Felix," threw the first perfect game in team history as the M's shut out the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 at Safeco Field (T-Mobile Park).
Hernandez's perfect game stood as the only one in baseball for more than a decade until Domingo German of the New York Yankees threw one in 2023. There have been 24 perfect games in baseball history, with Hernandez's being No. 23.
Rodriguez threw 113 pitches in that game with no walks allowed. He also struck out 12, including Sean Rodriguez for the final out.
Hernandez was one of the best pitchers of the 2000s. A native of Venezuela, he spent the entirety of his 15-year career with the Mariners, going 169-136 for his career. He was the anchor of some extremely mediocre teams but always made the M's worth watching when he pitched. He was inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame in 2023.
A six-time All-Star, Hernandez also won an ERA title and a Cy Young in his career. Along with Randy Johnson, he is one of the best pitchers in team history.
After finishing out the series with the Tigers, the Mariners will head to Pittsburgh to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates for a series beginning on Friday night.
They'll face electric rookie Paul Skenes in the series opener.
