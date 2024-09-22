Seattle Mariners Closing in on Franchise History as Team Finishes Strong
After beating the Texas Rangers on Saturday night in Arlngton, the Seattle Mariners are now 80-75 on the season. At 2.0 games back in the wild card, Seattle now has a 9.5 percent chance of making the playoffs (per Fangraphs).
While we don't know for sure if Seattle will actually do enough to get into October, we do know that the M's are headed for some unique franchise history.
Per Brent Stecker of Seattle Sports 710 on social media:
With the Mariners now 80-75, they need two more wins to guarantee their fourth straight winning season, which would tie the franchise record for such a streak (2000-03 the only other time).
While missing the playoffs would be a massive disappointment for Seattle, securing another winning season and tying this record would represent some level of accomplishment. They finish out the season with the Texas Rangers, Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics. There are seven games left to play.
The Mariners started this run back in 2021 by going 90-72. They missed the playoffs on the final day of the regular season. They went 90-72 the next year, making the playoffs, before going 88-74 in 2023. They missed the playoffs on the final weekend of the year.
As for those teams that these M's are trying to tie? The 2000 Mariners went 91-71 while the 2001 M's went a record-best 116-46. Both teams advanced to the American League Championship Series and were beaten by the New York Yankees. The 2002 M's went 93-69, as did the 2003 M's, but both teams missed the playoffs.
The Mariners will finish out a series with the Rangers on Sunday at 11:35 a.m. PT.
