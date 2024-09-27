Seattle Mariners Fans React on "X" After Team is Eliminated From Playoff Contention
Despite being off, the Seattle Mariners were eliminated from playoff contention on Thursday afternoon thanks to wins by both the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers.
At 82-77, Seattle has had some degree of success this year. It's the fourth consecutive year in which the M's will finish with a winning record but it's third of those years that won't yield any postseason baseball.
After the M's were officially eliminated, angry Mariners fans and personalities took to social media to express their displeasure at several things, namely M's ownership.
Per @MarinerMuse:
When does making the playoffs become important to the Seattle Mariners, who have made the playoffs one time in 23 seasons?
Per Dave "Softy" Mahler of Sports Radio KJR:
Franchises let their fans down all the time. Heartbreak and disappointment are a part of sports.
What the Mariners have done this year to their fans this year disgraceful.
In 48 seasons it's the biggest example of their ineptitude that we have seen yet.
Just a flat out shame.
Per Brock Huard of Seattle Sports 710:
These five aces deserved so much better in 2024.
The fact they won’t get a shot in the postseason based on their effort/production is maddening.
But that’s exactly what this offense was yet again.
And per Nathan Bishop, formerly of "Lookout Landing."
Quick mariber thought then dinner: the future is unknown. Amazing success for this org may be ahead, however unlikely that seems. Regardless, nothing to come justifies the squandering of the past decade. The Mariners have been 1-2 decisive moves away for years. Unforgivable.
The Mariners will start the final regular season series of the year on Friday night against the Oakland Athletics.
