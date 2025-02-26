Seattle Mariners Infielder Trying to Make Team Tweaks Ankle, Looking at Multi-Day Absence
Seattle Mariners infielder Leo Rivas, who is trying to solidify a roster spot this spring, is going to be out a few days after twisting his ankle on Tuesday at the Peoria Sports Complex.
The following comes from Daniel Kramer of MLB.com:
Leo Rivas, seen limping when coming off the practice fields yesterday, turned his left ankle/foot when hitting second base during infield drills, per Dan Wilson ... The Mariners are optimistic that he'll only be sidelined a few days.
It's certainly good news for the Mariners, and for Rivas, who has looked impressive in camp. A versatile and speedy infielder, he's trying to position himself as the utility player on this roster. He's capable of playing second base, shortstop, and third base, and he provides a benefit as a switch-hitter and a guy who makes regular contact.
The 27-year-old made his major league debut last season, hitting .233 with eight RBI and three stolen bases in 73 at-bats. If the team decides they prefer Dylan Moore in a utility role, Rivas could even end up seeing starts at second, at least until top prospect Cole Young is ready. However, he has to beat out the likes of Austin Shenton, Nick Dunn and Ryan Bliss.
After dropping their first two games of the spring, the M's have rattled off three straight wins inside Cactus League play. At 3-2, they'll take on the Athletics on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch coming at 12:10 p.m. PT.
The M's will continue Cactus League play for four weeks before heading North to open up the regular season on March 27 against these same Athletics.
