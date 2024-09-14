Seattle Mariners Legend Helped Create Amazing Baseball History 34 Years Ago Today
On this day 34 years ago, the Seattle Mariners created incredible baseball history when Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. became the first father-son duo to ever hit home runs in the same game. Not only did they do that, they were back-to-back shots against the California Angels.
The Baseball Hall of Fame posted about the memory on Saturday afternoon:
Griffey Jr. was selected No. 1 overall by the Mariners in the 1987 Major League Baseball draft and made his debut in 1989. He became one of the best players in baseball history, hitting 630 home runs and earning induction to the Baseball of Fame in 2016. That 1990 season was his first full season in the big leagues.
Griffey Sr. was a 19-year veteran who played for the Cincinnati Reds, New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves and Mariners. Griffey Sr. played 21 games with the Mariners in 1990 and 30 more in 1991. That was the end of his big-league career.
While Senior didn't have the career that Junior did, to play 19 years is an incredible accomplishment. He hit 152 career homers and drove in 859 runs. He was a three-time All-Star and a two-time World Series champion with the Reds.
Kirk McCaskill was the pitcher for the Angels that day. While remembered for this footnote in history, he was an accomplished pitcher himself. He won 106 games over a 12-year career with the Angels and Chicago White Sox.
The modern-day Mariners will take on the Texas Rangers on Saturday night at 6:40 p.m. PT.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the meaning of the M's loss on Thursday to the Texas Rangers and the dominance of Bryan Woo on Wednesday against the Padres. He's joined by Joe Doyle of the "Over Slot" podcast to talk about the M's roster and looming issues, and then he talks with Kevin Kugler of FS1, who was on the call for Woo's start. CLICK HERE:
M's MAKE RECENT HISTORY on BASES: The Seattle Mariners have now done something they haven't done in the last 12 years of team history. CLICK HERE:
WOO WOW's: San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. had high praise for Bryan Woo after Wednesday's game. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: