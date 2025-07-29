Seattle Mariners Legend Shares Incredible History with Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg
The Baseball Hall of Fame lost a longtime member this week as Chicago Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg died at the age of 65.
A former National League MVP, Sandberg was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005. He spent 16 years in the big leagues, including 15 with the Cubs. A Washington native, he also shares some unique history with Seattle Mariners legend Ken Griffey Jr.
Per Greg Harvey of @OptaSTATS on social media:
Players all-time to win an MVP, HR Derby & 9+ Gold Glove Awards:
Ryne Sandberg
Ken Griffey Jr.
Griffey is arguably the best Mariners player in franchise history, and he's one of the most popular and successful players in the game's rich history. A 13-time All-Star and a 10-time Gold Glover, he was also a seven-time Silver Slugger and a three-time Home Run Derby champion. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016 and is one of three M's in Cooperstown, along with Edgar Martinez and Ichiro Suzuki.
He won the MVP Award in the American League in 1997.
Sandberg was a lifetime .285 hitter with 344 stolen bases. He was a 10-time All-Star and a seven-time Silver Slugger.
We will keep you posted if Griffey, or any of the other M's Hall of Famers release statements on Sandberg's passing.
The Mariners enter play on Tuesday at 57-50 and in possession of the second spot in the American League wild card picture. Seattle will play the Athletics at 7:05 p.m. PT as Logan Evans pitches against Luis Severino.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is back on a Tuesday, recapping his trip to Cooperstown for Ichiro's Hall of Fame induction, and he is joined by M's Insider Shannon Drayer from the Hall of Fame. Also, we have the Ben Williamson conversation. CLICK HERE:
EPIC HISTORY: Randy Arozarena is doing at the plate rarely seen by an M's player, and he's also doing things hardly ever seen by a Cuban-born player. CLICK HERE:
CHANGE OF HEART: As the trade deadline nears, the Mariners are reportedly switching up their plans. CLICK HERE:
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.