Seattle Mariners Make Another Important Roster Move as Bullpen Roulette Continues
The Seattle Mariners have made yet another roster move, calling up pitcher Sauryn Lao from Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday morning. In a corresponding move, the M's have designated Casey Lawrence for assignment. They'll hope to get him through waivers and put him back on the Rainiers' roster.
The M's have been forced to make multiple bullpen moves this season because of their propensity for playing long games. Seattle just played 12 innings on Saturday, and with Logan Gilbert only going 4.2 innings on the day, the 'pen was forced to cover a lot of ground. It's been a consistent theme for the Mariners early on here in April. Seattle just played extra innings on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds as well.
Lao, 25, is not listed on the Mariners' Top 30 prospect rankings, per MLB.com. A native of the Dominican Republic, he's 0-0 in three starts for Tacoma this season. He's got an ERA of 2.00, tossing nine innings and striking out seven.
Heading into Sunday's series finale with the Toronto Blue Jays, the Mariners figure to have Lao, Trent Thornton and Gabe Speier as the most readily available options in the bullpen. Neither Speier nor Thornton pitched in the 12-inning marathon on Saturday.
The Mariners will send starting pitcher Luis Castillo to the mound in that Sunday game and he'll be opposed by lefty Easton Lucas. Castillo is coming off a loss on Tuesday against the Reds, surrendering six earned runs in 4.1 innings.
The M's will be off on Monday before taking on the Red Sox on Tuesday.
