Mariners Had a Good Reason For Pulling Bryan Woo on Friday After Just 66 Pitches
The Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night, 5-4, but that win didn't come out without some skepticism.
Starting pitcher Bryan Woo was removed from the game after just 66 pitches despite throwing 6.0 shutout innings, leading many M's fans to wonder why the organization is being so careful with him.
Well, after the game, manager Scott Servais gave a good answer as to why.
Per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com;
Bryan Woo was dealing with “arm stuff” earlier this week and didn’t thrown an in-between bullpen session, Scott Servais said.
That was one of the many components in play, along with a four-run lead and more, as to why they pulled him at 66 pitches.
The Apple TV+ broadcast made a point of saying that Woo had never gotten an out in the seventh before at the big league level, and Friday seemed like a great chance to change that, but it's understandable why he was pulled if he was experiencing any kind of discomfort earlier the week.
Woo began the year on the injured list with an elbow problem and also spent time on the IL last year with an elbow problem, so the M's are doing what they can to keep him healthy this year. As frustrating as it is for fans to see, and as frustrating as it was to see the team blow a 4-0 lead after his exit, it makes sense to play it careful with him if it will help the team long-term.
The 24-year-old is 2-0 this season with a 1.30 ERA. In five starts since coming back off the IL, he's struck out 18 batters in 27.2 innings.
The Mariners will take on the Angels again on Saturday afternoon at 4:15 p.m. PT.
