Seattle Mariners Minor Leaguer Keeps Raking, Hits 100 RBI Mark at Triple-A

Tacoma wins at Oklahoma City, 10-5. Took advantage of ten walks drawn. Jason Vosler go-ahead 3-run double in 4th inning, has 101 RBI. Samad Taylor three-run HR in the 5th. Shutdown relief final 3 innings from Gabe Speier, Carlos Vargas, Joey Krehbiel. 4:05 (Pacific) start on Sat.