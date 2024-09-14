Seattle Mariners Minor Leaguer Keeps Raking, Hits 100 RBI Mark at Triple-A
Congratulations are in order for Seattle Mariners minor leaguer Jason Vosler, who hit the 100-RBI mark for Triple-A Tacoma on Friday night.
Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto posted about the accomplishment on social media:
Tacoma wins at Oklahoma City, 10-5. Took advantage of ten walks drawn. Jason Vosler go-ahead 3-run double in 4th inning, has 101 RBI. Samad Taylor three-run HR in the 5th. Shutdown relief final 3 innings from Gabe Speier, Carlos Vargas, Joey Krehbiel. 4:05 (Pacific) start on Sat.
Vosler is the second M's minor leaguer to hit the mark this year, joining Single-A player and top prospect Laz Montes. Vosler's accomplishments are even more impressive considering he spent a 10-game arc at the big-league level and that he spent a small period of time in DFA limbo. Thus, he hasn't played every game possible for Tacoma and has still found a way to be among the most productive players in all of minor league baseball.
The 31-year-old Vosler has had an incredible year for Tacoma, hitting .299 with 28 homers and the 101 RBI.
In his call-up with the M's this year, he hit .179 with three RBI in 10 games. He's spent parts of four years in the big leagues with the San Francisco Giants, Cincinnati Reds and Mariners. He's a .207 hitter in 261 at-bats.
Vosler will become a free agent again at the end of the year and given his productivity this season, it would be understandable if he wants to leave the M's organization for a chance at steady major league work.
We have no idea how the roster will shake out in Seattle, but as of this point, that doesn't seem likely to happen with the M's.
The Mariners will take on the Texas Rangers again on Saturday night at 6:40 p.m. PT.
