Seattle Mariners Possible Free Agent Target Comes Off Board Early
One of the possible off-season targets for the Seattle Mariners just came off the board, as third baseman Matt Chapman signed a contract extension Wednesday night with the San Francisco Giants.
Per Jeff Passan of ESPN on social media:
BREAKING: Third baseman Matt Chapman and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a six-year, $151 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. It wipes out the final two years of his current deal and keeps Chapman from opting out.
Given the Mariners issues at third base with Josh Rojas, Dylan Moore and Luis Urias, Chapman's name would have come up this off-season, similar to how it came up last off-season. However, there are real doubts that the M's would have come close to approaching this kind of money for an aging, 31-year-old player.
Despite his age, Chapman is having a very good season with the Giants. He's hitting .247 with 22 homers and 69 RBI. He's posted a .778 OPS and a 121 OPS+.
Lifetime, he's a .241 hitter with 177 homers. In the eighth year of his career, Chapman has played for the Oakland Athletics and Toronto Blue Jays, in addition to San Francisco. He is a one-time All-Star, a four-time Gold Glover and a two-time Platinum Glove winner.
The Mariners will have major decisions to make at third base this offseason. Rojas would be owed about $5 million in arbitration and could be non-tendered while Urias could be owed more than $6 million and could face the same fate.
The Mariners will have to make decisions on whether or not to tender contracts in mid-November.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas releases a special holiday edition with @MarinerMuse, talking about the failures of this season and what comes next. CLICK HERE
RANDOMLY RUNNING M's: The Mariners surprisingly lead all of baseball in this unusual category on the bases. CLICK HERE:
SADLER CRITICAL OF M's: Former Seattle Mariners reliever Casey Sadler had some interesting and critical comments about the Mariners and former manager Scott Servais. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: