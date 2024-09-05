Mariners Reporter Details More Startling Dysfunction Within Organization
Ryan Divish, the popular Seattle Mariners reporter for the Seattle Times, gave more scrutiny and criticism of the organization this week on a podcast episode with Jason Puckett.
This follows up recent comments by Divish on the "Marine Layer" podcast which scared M's fans about the potential for a rocky offseason ahead.
Divish made similar comments on this appearance, saying that the M's could be in real financial problems because of incoming arbitration raises to Cal Raleigh, Logan Gilbert and George Kirby. Because of that, the team could end up needing to trade Randy Arozarena to save money. Furthermore, they could decline the option on Jorge Polanco and non-tender Josh Rojas, in part to save money as well.
In addition to those comments, Divish also spoke about the clunky nature in which the team fired Scott Servais. He said he doesn't think that Jerry Dipoto leaked the story of Servais's firing to the media, but he did say that the M's continue to stub their toe in the public relations department - and he provided multiple examples of it.
He also spoke about his knowledge of Dipoto's future with the organization and much more, including how invested ownership really is in building a winner in the Pacific Northwest.
The Mariners will close out a series in Oakland on Thursday afternoon with first coming at 12:37 p.m. ET. After this game ends, the M's will be off to St. Louis for a weekend series with the Cardinals. Bryan Woo will pitch for Seattle on Thursday.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas releases a special holiday edition with @MarinerMuse, talking about the failures of this season and what comes next. CLICK HERE
RANDOMLY RUNNING M's: The Mariners surprisingly lead all of baseball in this unusual category on the bases. CLICK HERE:
SADLER CRITICAL OF M's: Former Seattle Mariners reliever Casey Sadler had some interesting and critical comments about the Mariners and former manager Scott Servais. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: