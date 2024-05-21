Gameday Preview: Mariners Look to Take Game 2 From Yankees in the Bronx, Lineups Out
Update, 1:00 p.m. PT: The starting lineups are out and the Mariners are electing to go with Dylan Moore at 2B and JP Crawford at SS. Also, with the team at full strength almost, Mitch Haniger gets a night off. No Jorge Polanco yet again.
Coming off the most improbable win of the season on Monday night, the Seattle Mariners are looking to take game two from the New York Yankees, who enter with the best record in the American League. As we do before every game, here's a look what you need to know ahead of the 4:05 p.m. PT start:
1. About Last Night
It was truly the most improbable win of the season. The Mariners trailed 4-1 entering the top of the ninth inning, when they scored four runs off of closer Clay Holmes, who had an ERA of 0.00 entering the contest. The game-tying run scored on a sac fly from Dom Canzone and the go-ahead run was scored on a single by Ty France. Andres Munoz picked up the save and Canzone hit his fourth homer of the year.
2. The Records
The Mariners enter this game at 26-22 and in first place in the American League West. They lead the Texas Rangers by 2.0 games and the Houston Astros by 5.0. As for the Yankees, they own the best record in the American League at 33-16. They lead Baltimore by 2.0 games in the American League East.
3. Home vs. Road
The Mariners enter this game at 11-12 overall and 14-16 against teams above .500. The Yankees are 16-7 at home and 12-8 against teams currently above .500,
4. The Pitching Matchup
Bryan Woo gets the ball for Seattle against Clarke Schmidt for the Yankees. Woo has made two starts since returning from the injured list, going 1-0 with a 0.93 ERA. Schmidt has put together a great season for New York thus far, going 5-1 with a 2.49.
Last time out against the Royals, Woo went 5.1 innings and got the win. He struck out five and gave up just one earned run. Schmidt went 8.0 shutout innings against the Twins, striking out eight and earning the win.
5. News and Notes
Julio Rodriguez enters the game with an eight game hitting streak.... Luke Raley has had back-to-back 3-for-4 games at the plate...Holmes threw 31 pitches on Monday and is likely unavailable out of the Yankees' bullpen...
6. What to Watch For
Will Jorge Polanco play? After being out of action since last Tuesday, Polanco remains on the active roster. JP Crawford should get the start after being activated from the injured list before Monday's game.
We'll update this story again as lineups become available!
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Brady on "X" @wdevradiobrady
RELATED MARINERS CONTENT
1) Mariners social media team takes ruthless shot at Yankees after win
2) Mariners 2024 Schedule, updated with results
3) Former Mariners pitcher Luke Weaver was pumping 97 MPH for the Yanks