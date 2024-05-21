Mariners Use Improbable Rally to Stun Yankees; Here's How it Happened
The Seattle Mariners beat the New York Yankees on Monday night at Yankee Stadium, 5-4. It was the most improbable win of the season for the M's, who trailed 4-1 in the top of the ninth inning. The win moves the Mariners to 26-22 while the loss halts the seven-game win streak for the Yankees. As we do after every game, here's a look at how it happened:
The Overwhelming Story:
This one is a lesson in "it ain't over, 'til it's over." The Mariners slept walk through the first seven innings, getting nothing going against starter Marcus Stroman. They finally scored against him in the eighth inning when Dom Canzone connected for a home run and ended his night. That made the deficit 3-1, which the Yankees pushed to 4-1 heading into the ninth, which set the stage for the dramatic comeback.
Amazingly enough, after getting Stroman for just three hits in 7.1 innings, the M's scored four runs off Yankees' closer Clay Holmes in the ninth, who entered the game with an ERA of 0.00.
The Big Plays:
Credit to the Mariners' pitching staff, which turned multiple double plays that kept the team in the game. With the bases loaded in the fourth, Logan Gilbert got Jon Berti to hit into an inning-ending double play. Eduard Bazardo did the same thing in the seventh inning, getting Giancarlo Stanton to hit into the twin-killing.
In the ninth, all the drama started with one out. Julio Rodriguez hit an infield single and Cal Raleigh walked. Luke Raley hit an infield single and Rodriguez scored on a throwing error. Raley and Raleigh each moved up a base.
Then, Mitch Haniger hit a single to bring in a run to make it 4-3 and Canzone tied it with a sac fly. Ty France ultimately had the game-winning RBI with a single to right.
The Mariners' social media team chronicled it all HERE:
Then, in the bottom of the ninth, closer Andres Munoz struck out Aaron Judge on a 101 MPH fastball with one out and one on. He got Alex Verdugo to ground to first to end the game.
Odds and Ends:
Rodriguez went 1-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to eight games....Munoz got his ninth save and lowered his ERA to 1.77.... Raley went 3-for-4 for the second straight day and is now hitting .311... JP Crawford came back from the injured list and entered as a pinch-hitter, going 0-for-2...Gilbert threw another quality start, going 6.0 innings and allowing three earned runs...Holmes threw 31 pitches for New York, which is big for the rest of the series.
The two teams will play again on Tuesday at 4:05 p.m. PT.
