Seattle Shortstop JP Crawford Deserves Praise as an Often Unsung Hero
In 2025, Seattle Mariners fans have watched the rise of an elite slugger, the further development of its most talented player, and the emergence of a dominant starter. Along the way, they've been enjoying the late-season surge of a team that looks hungry for the franchise's first World Series title.
Surrounded by superstars like Julio Rodriguez and AL MVP candidate Cal Raleigh, it can be easy to get lost in the shuffle. But Seattle's sure and steady shortstop, JP Crawford, stands out in so many ways, as well.
Originally drafted by the Phillies in 2013, Crawford arrived in Seattle via trade in 2019. It was in the Emerald City where he truly developed as a player. He earned a Gold Glove in 2020, and five years later, he's earned respect from his fellow players as a leader in the locker room.
Crawford has been Clutch for His Club and Community
This season, Crawford is hitting .265 with 12 home runs, 58 RBI, and eight stolen bases. But those numbers don't tell the story of his influence and his intangibles. The lefty swinger has become known as a timely, clutch performer.
On top of his on-field accolades, Crawford has been nominated for MLB's Roberto Clemente Award for his citizenship within the game. He has been at the forefront of helping young players transition to professional baseball. Since 2017, he's served on the board of the Baseball Generations Foundation. The organization has served 650 players annually by providing resources, equipment, and opportunities to participate at all levels
Mariners broadcaster Aaron Goldsmith discussed the development of Crawford on Seattle's Brock and Salk Show. The team's mic man says he believes that 2025 has been the best season in the 30-year-old's career so far.
“I was looking at his numbers other day – compared to his career season two years ago, average noticeably higher, on base noticeably higher, which is like stunning based on how good he was in those categories two years ago,” Goldsmith said. “Power is down – not a ton, but he hit almost 20 home runs, and he has six now as we near the midway point."
“I think we’d all agree, I don’t need J.P. Crawford to hit 20 home runs. It’d be awesome; don’t need him to do it. Would love him just to get on base and spray the ball, and he’s doing that better than anybody.”